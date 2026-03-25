Harbour Air Brings Back Seattle-Vancouver Seaplane Service April 13 — Just in Time for a Big Summer

New Victoria-Seattle service debuts in June, giving Pacific Northwest travelers direct access to two iconic Canadian destinations

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harbour Air is relaunching its Seattle-Vancouver seaplane service on April 13, giving Pacific Northwest travelers a direct, downtown-to-downtown connection between two of the region's most visited cities ahead of a landmark summer season.The route connects Seattle's Lake Union terminal with Coal Harbour in downtown Vancouver in approximately one hour — no airport, no ferry line, no driving. The service runs twice daily, with one-way fares starting from C$149.Whether it's a weekend on Vancouver's seawall, an afternoon exploring historic Gastown, or a connection to the broader British Columbia coast, the service puts one of Canada's most vibrant cities within easy reach of Seattle travelers."The Seattle-Vancouver route has been one of our strongest seasonal services, and we're thrilled to bring it back for 2026," Chris Fordyce, Chief Commercial Officer at Harbour Air, said. "It gives travelers something no other service offers: a true downtown-to-downtown connection between two of the Pacific Northwest's most iconic destinations. With both cities expecting record visitor numbers this summer, we're ready to make cross-border travel easier than ever."With both cities set to welcome a significant influx of national and international visitors throughout June and July, the service provides a critical and convenient transit link. Vancouver and Seattle will host a combined 13 matches at BC Place and Lumen Field throughout the summer, bringing tens of thousands of visitors to the region.“Harbour Air's relaunched summer route between Seattle's Lake Union and Vancouver arrives at an ideal moment, as both Northwest cities prepare to welcome scores of visitors for a landmark summer of international football,” Michael Woody, Chief Engagement Officer at Visit Seattle, said. “The service offers exciting and direct regional connectivity between two premier host cities, showcasing our natural beauty while making it easier for fans to expand their trips to multiple stops throughout the season.”New Direct Service to Victoria's Inner HarbourAlso new this summer, Harbour Air is launching its inaugural Victoria-Seattle service on June 11. The approximately 30-minute flight connects Seattle's Lake Union terminal to Victoria's Inner Harbour — a walkable, unhurried destination on Vancouver Island known for extraordinary whale-watching, world-class culinary experiences, and British Columbia's stunning natural beauty.The new route offers Seattle travelers direct access to Vancouver Island without the need to route through Vancouver, opening up one of the Pacific Northwest's most visited destinations with once-daily service and fares starting from C$149.Service at a GlanceSeattle-Vancouver (Returning)• Service resumes April 13, 2026• Lake Union (Seattle) to Coal Harbour (Vancouver)• Approximately one-hour flight• Twice daily• One-way fares from C$149Seattle-Victoria (New)• Service begins June 11, 2026• Lake Union (Seattle) to Victoria Inner Harbour• Approximately 30-minute flight• Once daily• One-way fares from C$149Harbour Air's Everyday Low Fares offer travelers some of the most affordable ways to fly across coastal British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest, with one-way fares starting from C$59 when booked in advance. Details available at harbourair.com/everyday-low-fares As of December 2025, Aeroplan members earn points on all Harbour Air flights with eligible fares, including cross-border routes. Members can earn up to 200 points per flight depending on the fare class. Full details available at harbourair.com Full schedules and bookings are available at harbourair.com.-30-About Harbour AirHarbour Air is North America's largest seaplane airline, connecting communities across British Columbia for over 40 years. Operating up to 200 daily flights to 15 destinations from its hubs in Vancouver, Harbour Air is renowned for its unwavering commitment to safety and exceptional service. The airline combines breathtaking coastal views with sustainable aviation practices delivering simple, seamless, and hassle-free travel options. For more information and reservations, visit harbourair.com.About Visit SeattleVisit Seattle has served as the official destination marketing organization (DMO) for Seattle and King County for more than 50 years. A 501(c)(6) organization, Visit Seattle enhances the economic prosperity of the region through global destination branding along with competitive programs and campaigns in leisure travel marketing, convention sales, and overseas tourism development. Visit visitseattle.org.For media inquiries, contact:Harbour Air Media Relationsmedia@harbourair.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.