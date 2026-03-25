Colección Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Sponsors Two Grants for CIMAM’s 58th Annual Conference in Zimbabwe

CIMAM 2025 Annual Conference in Turin. © Giorgio Perottino

The grants are open to art professionals from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and their diaspora communities. The application deadline is May 4, 2026.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Colección Patricia Phelps de Cisneros (CPPC) is sponsoring two travel grants for the 58th CIMAM Annual Conference, scheduled for November 20–22, 2026, in Harare, Zimbabwe. These grants are available to art professionals from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and their diasporas residing in eligible countries in order to facilitate their participation in this international gathering.Grant applications are open through CIMAM's online portal through May 4, 2026 The International Committee for Museums and Collections of Modern Art (CIMAM) organizes this annual conference as a platform for exchange among contemporary art museum professionals from around the world. Its Travel Grant Program, active since 2005, facilitates participation in this international meeting and supports the professional development of curators and museum directors, particularly those from economies with more limited access to international opportunities.The 2026 edition marks a historic milestone, as it will be the first time CIMAM’s annual conference is held on the African continent. Organized in collaboration with the National Gallery of Zimbabwe, the conference will bring together museum directors and curators from more than 50 countries, establishing itself as a key space for dialogue on the contemporary challenges facing the field.This initiative reflects CPPC’s sustained commitment to strengthening the cultural ecosystem of the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. As a founding supporter of CIMAM’s Travel Grant Program, CPPC has enabled the participation of more than 40 curators and museum professionals from 14 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. These fellowships are also open to members of the diaspora established in eligible countries, recognizing their role in the circulation and production of knowledge across diverse contexts.How to ApplyApplications must be submitted online through the CIMAM website . Candidates are required to submit a CV, a short biography, and letters of recommendation, in accordance with the requirements outlined in the call.The application period is open from March 24 through May 4, 2026.For more information about the conference and the application process, please visit cimam.org/travel-grant-program/cimam-travel-grant-program2026-harare/Eligibility RequirementsApplications are open to directors, curators and researchers from modern and contemporary art museums, as well as independent curators. Eligible candidates must be Dominican or Venezuelan citizens either residing in their home countries or living and working in countries classified as Group C, D, or E by CIMAM. Residents of Group A and B countries are not eligible. A full list of eligible countries is available on the CIMAM website Researchers and independent curators must demonstrate a specialization in contemporary art theory or museum studies. While the call is open to curators at various stages of their careers, priority will be given to those in the early stages, specifically those with less than ten years of professional experience. Previous CIMAM grant recipients from the same sponsor must wait at least three years before reapplying.About the Colección Patricia Phelps de CisnerosThe Colección Patricia Phelps de Cisneros (CPPC) was founded in the 1970s by Patricia Phelps de Cisneros and Gustavo A. Cisneros and is dedicated to preserving and promoting the greater understanding of the contributions of Latin America and the Caribbean to global culture. Based in Caracas, the Dominican Republic, Madrid, and New York, the CPPC has been led since 2008 by their daughter, Adriana Cisneros de Griffin.The collections of the CPPC present a rich story of five centuries of the material cultures of Latin America and the Caribbean. These diverse collections–Orinoco, traveler artists, colonial period, modern, and contemporary art–are activated through exhibitions, loans, donations, media, and publications.Through its collections and programs, the CPPC has supported the field of art and ideas from Latin America. It has done this through the creation and circulation of knowledge, from artistic production to academic scholarship. For over four decades, a series of grants, institutional partnerships, and research initiatives have supported generations of artists, curators, and scholars. A pioneer in digital humanities, the CPPC continues to support initiatives to preserve and disseminate culture from Latin America and its diasporas.The CPPC has donated over 600 artworks to over 20 museums to support their efforts in incorporating art from Latin America. In 2017 the CPPC collaborated with The Museum of Modern Art in New York to create the Cisneros Institute for the Study of Art from Latin America, a permanent research center. The CPPC continues to organize programs to further its mission, always guided by a commitment to education, democratic values, and freedom of thought.For more information, visit www.coleccioncisneros.org/

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