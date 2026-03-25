California State Senator Bob Archuleta Recommends Soul Housing CEO Casey Reinholtz for LA County Commission Appointment

Soul Housing Company Logo Casey Reinholtz, CEO of Soul Housing, and California State Senator Bob Archuleta Casey Reinholtz, CEO of Soul Housing, meets with California State Senator Bob Archuleta to discuss housing and healthcare initiatives.

Letter highlights operational leadership and frontline expertise in homelessness and healthcare systems

Los Angeles County needs people on its commissions who understand both the clinical and human dimensions of this work … Casey Reinholtz is that person.” — California State Senator Bob Archuleta

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California State Senator Bob Archuleta has issued a formal letter of recommendation supporting the appointment of Casey Reinholtz , Chief Executive Officer of Soul Housing Recuperative Care , to a Los Angeles County commission or committee focused on homelessness and mental health.In the letter, Senator Archuleta highlights Reinholtz’s role in building and scaling a high-acuity recuperative care model that integrates clinical oversight, behavioral stabilization, and housing navigation. In this way, Soul Housing relieves pressure on hospitals by delivering step-down care while improving recovery outcomes for patients facing housing instability. The result is an organization that sits at the intersection of healthcare, housing, and public policy—areas central to Los Angeles County homelessness and the county’s ongoing response to these challenges.“Los Angeles County needs people on its commissions who understand both the clinical and human dimensions of this work, and who also have the operational credibility to translate policy into outcomes,” Archuleta wrote. “Casey Reinholtz is that person.”Under Reinholtz, Soul Housing has built crucial working relationships with hospitals, managed care plans, and county agencies. His efforts have also extended into policy, including authorship of the Health First, Housing Forward initiative, a statewide framework aimed at expanding access to recuperative care and addressing insurance coverage gaps, particularly for veterans.Archuleta points to the organization’s effectiveness, noting that “what it has accomplished under Casey’s leadership speaks for itself.”“I am honored by Senator Archuleta’s recommendation and grateful for his recognition of what our team is building,” Reinholtz said. “The County is where policy decisions actually shape what's possible, so any opportunity to contribute there would be meaningful. Getting that right will demand relentless attention to what actually works on the ground and a clear understanding of the people it serves.”A U.S. Marine Corps veteran who has experienced homelessness, Reinholtz brings both lived insight and systems-level expertise to his work. Outside his formal position, he is actively engaged in mentoring individuals preparing for military service and supporting veterans transitioning into civilian life. Archuleta’s letter further notes Reinholtz’s ongoing volunteer involvement with nonprofits serving unhoused and medically vulnerable Angelenos, calling it “a sign that his commitment to these populations extends well beyond his professional obligations.”“I've been the person these systems were supposed to help,” Reinholtz said. “That's not a credential I put on a résumé, but it's the reason I show up every day. LA is home for me, and I feel I owe it to my city to stay engaged in the communities most affected.”About Soul HousingFounded in 2016, Soul Housing Recuperative Care provides short-term, medically supported environments for individuals with nowhere safe to heal. With 24/7 clinical staffing, behavioral health services, and a proven care advocacy model, Soul Housing specializes in stabilizing high-acuity participants who do not require hospitalization but need more than shelter. Its recovery-centered environments emphasize structure, security, and human dignity by meeting people where they are while helping them move forward.

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