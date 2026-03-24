Israeli forces using Gaza playbook in Lebanon, decimating water infrastructure

Oxfam fears that Israel’s military blueprint of attacking water infrastructure, used throughout its genocide in Gaza, is now being rolled out across parts of Lebanon.

Israeli forces are destroying water and sanitation infrastructure including strikes near sites that were being rehabilitated after having been destroyed or damaged in the last war, Oxfam analysis has found.

The Geneva conventions prohibit attacks on water installations and other objects that are critical for people to survive. Using deprivation of water as a method of warfare is outlawed. Any intentional deprivation of water or obstruction of aid may constitute a war crime.

In a span of four days in the first weeks of the latest escalation, Israel damaged at least seven critical water sources including reservoirs, pipe networks and pumping stations that supplied water to almost 7,000 people in the Bekaa area alone.

In Southern Lebanon, where hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes after Israel’s blanket mass forced displacement orders, Oxfam and partners are responsible for carrying out rehabilitation work at 19 important water facilities that provide clean water for up to 60,000 people. Six were damaged by Israeli bombardment in last year’s escalation. There have been confirmed strikes in many of the areas where these facilities are located.

Due to the intensity of the attacks in these areas, Oxfam teams cannot now safely access these sites to assess whether they too are now destroyed or damaged or ensure they are functioning properly so that people remaining in the villages have water. Long-term impacts will also be devastating for communities if they don’t have clean water when they are able to return home.

The destruction of civilian infrastructure has not been limited to critical water facilities. Israel has also destroyed electricity networks and bridges, cutting off vital supplies and services for entire towns and villages.

Bachir Ayoub, Oxfam Lebanon Country Director, said: “It’s clear that the Israeli Forces are repeating the same pattern in Lebanon as they did in Gaza. Attacking civilians, critical civilian infrastructure, emergency services personnel - including 12 medics killed in a single strike - and aid workers. Aiming to maximize disruption and fear among the population, while ignoring international law.

“The impunity Israel enjoyed in Gaza as it committed water war crimes is again on full display. The world has shown Israel can do what it wants, whenever it wants, without repercussion and again it is civilians who are paying the ultimate price for this inaction.”

During the 2024 escalation, Israel damaged more than 45 water networks in Lebanon, impacting almost half a million people, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks and contributing to the loss of livelihoods and green areas. Given the ongoing lack of accountability that has allowed Israel to consistently violate international law across the region, Oxfam is concerned these renewed attacks will see a sharp rise in the destruction of civilian infrastructure that is already occurring.

Despite the scale of destruction and mounting evidence of Israel’s atrocities in Gaza, Oxfam says the international community remains complicit in its silence and, in many cases, support to Israel as it continues to occupy and invade parts of Lebanon.

“There must be an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and end to this war” said Ayoub.

“The international community stood by in Gaza and watched Israel’s weaponization of water and its catastrophic consequences to men, women and children there. The same devastation must not be allowed to play out again in Lebanon. Israel must be held to account for its violations and must not be allowed to occupy more land, deny more civilians of their basic rights, and continue to abuse international law without consequence.”

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Media contact: Roslyn Boatman, Beirut roslyn.boatman@oxfam.org +961 79 178 540