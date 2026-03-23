Governor Josh Stein Announces High-Speed Internet Access Coming in 2026 to 5,161 Rural North Carolinians

NORTH CAROLINA, March 23 - Governor Josh Stein today announced nearly $26 million in awards through the state's Stop-Gap Solutions program that will connect 5,161 rural North Carolina homes, businesses, and community anchor institutions in 66 counties to high-speed internet infrastructure by the end of 2026.

“These broadband projects will ensure more families can soon access telehealth, students can complete their homework, businesses can compete in larger markets, and communities can thrive,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am committed to improving broadband access across the state and making sure no community is left behind.”

The Stop-Gap Solutions program, administered by the N.C. Department of Information Technology’s (NCDIT) Division of Broadband and Digital Opportunity with federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, is designed to accelerate the expansion of high-speed internet infrastructure to eligible unserved and underserved households, businesses, community anchor institutions, and state facilities across North Carolina. The program addresses coverage gaps in internet access by funding targeted broadband line extensions to reach individuals and small pockets of homes and businesses in hard-to-reach areas. The program complements other statewide deployment efforts and ensures that smaller clusters of unserved and underserved locations are not overlooked.

“High-speed internet access is the foundation for health care delivery, public safety operations, workforce development, and economic growth in our state,” said Teena Piccione, NCDIT Secretary and State Chief Information Officer. “This program allows us to move with urgency and precision to connect more North Carolinians.”

Awards for the following broadband providers will support projects across the state to connect homes, businesses, and community anchor institutions:

Atlantic Telephone Membership Cooperative/FOCUS Broadband ($1,653,500): 145 locations in Duplin and Pender counties

($1,653,500): 145 locations in Duplin and Pender counties Cherokee Cablevision, Inc. ($533,581): 75 locations in Jackson and Swain counties

($533,581): 75 locations in Jackson and Swain counties Citizens Telephone Company/Comporium Communications ($4,017,302): 344 locations in Transylvania County

($4,017,302): 344 locations in Transylvania County Connect Holding II, LLC/Brightspeed ($1,677,000): 2439 locations in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Caldwell, Camden, Carteret, Caswell, Chatham, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Edgecombe, Franklin, Greene, Halifax, Harnett, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Martin, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, Northampton, Onslow, Orange, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Person, Pitt, Randolph, Rockingham, Sampson, Stokes, Surry, Tyrrell, Vance, Wake, Warren, Washington, Wayne, and Wilson counties

($1,677,000): 2439 locations in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Caldwell, Camden, Carteret, Caswell, Chatham, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Edgecombe, Franklin, Greene, Halifax, Harnett, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Martin, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, Northampton, Onslow, Orange, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Person, Pitt, Randolph, Rockingham, Sampson, Stokes, Surry, Tyrrell, Vance, Wake, Warren, Washington, Wayne, and Wilson counties ERC Broadband, LLC ($1,261,581.35): 118 locations in Buncombe and Henderson counties

($1,261,581.35): 118 locations in Buncombe and Henderson counties Frontier Communications of the Carolinas, LLC ($3,524,952): 147 locations in Buncombe, Durham, and Macon counties

($3,524,952): 147 locations in Buncombe, Durham, and Macon counties HarvestBeam Inc. ($413,259.60): 95 locations in Craven and Pitt counties

($413,259.60): 95 locations in Craven and Pitt counties LREMC Technologies, LLC/RIVR Tech ($3,812,780.71): 43 locations in Hoke, Robeson and Scotland counties

($3,812,780.71): 43 locations in Hoke, Robeson and Scotland counties North State Communications Advanced Services, LLC/Lumos ($3,965,221): 402 locations in Orange County

($3,965,221): 402 locations in Orange County Roanoke Connect Holdings, LLC/Fybe ($2,406,500): 826 locations in Bertie, Chowan, Gates, Granville, Halifax, Hertford, Martin, and Northampton counties

($2,406,500): 826 locations in Bertie, Chowan, Gates, Granville, Halifax, Hertford, Martin, and Northampton counties Skyrunner, Inc. ($788,500): 78 locations in Jackson County

($788,500): 78 locations in Jackson County Star Telephone Membership Corp/Star Communications ($443,155): 78 locations in Bladen and Sampson counties

($443,155): 78 locations in Bladen and Sampson counties Wilkes Telephone Membership Corporation/RiverStreet Networks ($959,828.18): 306 locations in Camden, Currituck, Stokes and Wilkes counties

($959,828.18): 306 locations in Camden, Currituck, Stokes and Wilkes counties Yadkin Valley Telephone Membership Corporation/Zirrus ($520,940): 65 locations in Alexander, Forsyth, Iredell, Rowan, Yadkin counites

NCDIT has already contracted more than $670 million in broadband projects scheduled for completion this year to connect more than 252,000 homes and businesses, marking significant progress in expanding access statewide. In addition, NCDIT has awarded nearly $50 million to state government agencies, local governments, community organizations, and nonprofits that have provided 40,965 computers and digital skills training to 66,410 people through trusted, in-community trainers. These investments are designed to prepare residents to safely and effectively use the internet for essential services once infrastructure is in place.

Together, these coordinated efforts reflect the state’s comprehensive strategy to pair broadband access with the tools and training residents need to succeed.

For more information about the Stop-Gap Solutions program and North Carolina’s broadband initiatives, visit ncbroadband.gov.