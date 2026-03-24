Governor Stein, NCDHHS, and N.C. Harm Reduction Coalition Announce $1.5 Million Expansion of Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Programs

NORTH CAROLINA, March 24 - Governor Josh Stein, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition (NCHRC) today announced an expansion of Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) programs, an effort to connect people experiencing addiction with support services and help to reduce repeat crime. Entities supported by the expansion are the Fayetteville Police Department, Albemarle Police Department, Gaston County Police Department, Greensboro Police Department and Community Safety Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, and Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. The announcement follows the pioneering work of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Fayetteville Police Department.

“We can’t arrest our way out of addiction. We need treatment and recovery services so that people can get well, follow the law, and contribute to their communities,” said Governor Josh Stein. “That’s exactly what Fayetteville and Cumberland County have done for many years, using opioid settlement funds to grow their LEAD program, which has long been a model for the rest of the state. Today’s $1.5 million investment represents a meaningful step forward in keeping people healthy and safe by expanding LEAD in 6 more communities.”

“LEAD recognizes that substance use challenges are public health issues with public safety consequences,” said North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. “What we are launching today is a system that allows communities to respond better and more efficiently to people with substance use and mental health needs. This is exactly what integrated care looks like.”

LEAD programs provide law enforcement alternatives to punitive action for addressing low-level, non-violent crimes that typically involve substance use issues. A peer outreach worker screens each client to ensure the person is eligible for the program. If eligible, each person is assigned to a case worker who connects them with appropriate mental health, medical, and social services. Diversion programs connect people to appropriate services and supports, reducing their likelihood of returning to the jail or prison system. In 2016, the City of Fayetteville Police Department started its LEAD program, the first in the South and among the first in the nation. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office joined in 2023. The program has previously expanded with the use of the national opioid settlement funds that Governor Stein helped secure during his tenure as Attorney General.

Click here to read about Governor Stein’s longstanding support of the LEAD program.

The NCHRC was awarded $1.5 million in funding by NCDHHS to expand the program with an emphasis on unserved areas that lack the resources to operate a program. NCHRC will serve as the lead coordinating and implementation partner in North Carolina, providing centralized project management, technical assistance, and oversight to participating counties. NCHRC will support site readiness, workforce development, cross-system coordination, data reporting, and implementation while facilitating partnerships with law enforcement, behavioral health systems, and community providers to ensure consistent, high-quality diversion practices and long-term sustainability.

“We’re excited to expand strategies that we know work," said Dr. Elyse Powell, Executive Director of the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition. “We know that participants in LEAD are almost 40% less likely to be rearrested or face new charges after enrollment because the program connects people to care that addresses the underlying issues driving system involvement.”

NCDHHS is committed to supporting people in the justice system by expanding services for reentry, diversion, and capacity restoration while advancing access to high-quality mental health care. This work is critical in efforts to build a mental health system that works for everyone and ensure healthy and safe communities for all North Carolinians.

About the NCHRC

NC Harm Reduction Coalition (NCHRC) is a statewide grassroots organization dedicated to implementing harm reduction interventions, public health strategies, drug policy transformation, and justice reform in North Carolina. NC Harm Reduction Coalition engages in grassroots advocacy, resource and policy development, coalition building, and assistance for first responders as well as direct services for people impacted by drug use, incarceration, sex work, overdose, HIV, and hepatitis.