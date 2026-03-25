ReInvestWealth Becomes First AI Accounting Software with CRA Certification for GST/HST E-Filing

ReInvestWealth is Now CRA Certified for GST/HST E-Filing

Achieving CRA certification ensures our Canadian customers can confidently prepare and file their GST/HST returns using ReInvestWealth.” — Behdad Karimi, CPA & Co-Founder of ReInvestWealth

MONTREAL, CANADA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReInvestWealth has achieved Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) certification for GST/HST Internet File Transfer, reinforcing the company’s commitment to accuracy, compliance, and reliability for Canadian businesses.The certification confirms that ReInvestWealth’s AI accounting software is fully compatible with the CRA for preparing and electronically filing GST/HST returns.This milestone marks another step forward in ReInvestWealth’s mission to simplify accounting and reduce administrative work for business owners.“Compliance and accuracy are foundational to the trust businesses place in their accounting software,” said Behdad Karimi, CPA & Co-founder of ReInvestWealth. “Achieving CRA certification ensures our Canadian customers can confidently prepare and file their GST/HST returns using ReInvestWealth.”CRA-certified tax preparation software must undergo a validation process to confirm it can correctly generate the required files and work seamlessly with CRA submission workflows. With this certification, ReInvestWealth customers can automatically prepare their GST/HST information and e-file directly within the platform with greater confidence and efficiency.This certification strengthens ReInvestWealth’s broader focus on building trusted, AI-driven accounting software designed specifically for businesses and self-employed professionals across Canada.ReInvestWealth continues to invest in compliance, AI, and product innovation to help business owners spend less time on bookkeeping and more time growing their businesses.For more information, visit https://www.reinvestwealth.com About ReInvestWealthReInvestWealth is an AI-powered accounting software built to help business owners manage their finances with clarity and confidence. Founded by a team of CPAs, engineers and financial experts, the platform simplifies bookkeeping through automation, accuracy, and affordability. Designed for self-employed individuals and businesses, ReInvestWealth helps entrepreneurs save time, reduce errors, and focus on growing their businesses.

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