Board-Certified Oral Surgeon Dr. Sharon Russell Expands Maryland Practice, Advances Mentorship and Innovation

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Sharon Russell, a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, is expanding her presence in Maryland’s healthcare sector through the growth of two oral surgery practices and a broader strategy focused on mentorship, education and innovation.

Dr. Russell is the founder and CEO of The Maryland Oral Surgery Group, established in 2012, and The Maryland Oral Surgery Group and Implant Center in Bowie, which opened in 2023. The practices provide specialized oral and maxillofacial services including dental implants, full-arch and hybrid restorations, wisdom tooth removal, bone grafting, sinus augmentation, head and neck biopsies, anesthesia, reconstructive procedures and treatment for orofacial trauma.

The expansion comes as demand continues to rise for comprehensive surgical dental care and advanced implant solutions. Dr. Russell said her focus has been on building a practice model that combines surgical precision with a high standard of patient care.

As a diplomat of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Dr. Russell holds one of the profession’s top credentials. Her background in healthcare includes more than 15 years in nursing and patient care across multiple specialties, including vascular surgery, rheumatology, immunology, hospice and cardiology. That experience helped shape her clinical approach and laid the groundwork for her transition into oral and maxillofacial surgery.

Dr. Russell entered the specialty after an early clinical experience caring for an infant with cleft lip and cleft palate, which led her to research the field and its scope. Oral and maxillofacial surgery stood out for its broad medical reach, covering areas such as dentoalveolar surgery, implants, anesthesia, pathology, facial trauma and reconstructive care.

Her professional rise has also carried broader significance in a field where women of color remain underrepresented. In addition to leading growing surgical practices, Dr. Russell has built a reputation around discipline, resilience and business development in a highly specialized area of medicine.

She said one of the biggest challenges in growing a healthcare business is finding qualified staff who combine technical skill, empathy and alignment with the organization’s mission. For Dr. Russell, staffing and culture remain central to building a sustainable operation capable of long-term success.

Looking ahead, Dr. Russell plans to expand the implant side of her business, launch a new scrub line and develop a foundation dedicated to mentoring the next generation of oral surgeons. She is also exploring opportunities tied to artificial intelligence in healthcare, an area she sees as part of the industry’s future.

Dr. Russell said business growth requires more than expertise alone, pointing to execution, structure and vision as critical factors for entrepreneurs entering competitive industries. Her current expansion reflects a larger effort to build not only successful practices, but also platforms that create lasting impact across healthcare, mentorship and innovation.

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