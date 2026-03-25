Sports Fans, Collectors to Converge on Atlanta Inaugural Front Row Card Show March 28th-29th

Atlanta Front Row Card Show Front Row Card Show

Front Row Card Show is the Nation’s Largest and Fastest Growing Organizer and Promoter of Sports Cards, Pokemon, TCG, Comics, and Collectible Conventions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Inaugural Atlanta Front Row Card Show will be held at Cobb Convention Center, Saturday, March 28th, and Sunday, March 29, 2026. The event brings together sports fans, collectors, and dealers for a premier trading-card and collectibles experience.Open to the public, the show will feature approximately 400 tables across 50,000 square feet, showcasing high-profile exhibitors from around the country who buy, sell, and trade sought-after sports and entertainment collectibles.Front Road Card Show is the nation’s largest and fastest-growing organizer of sports cards, Pokémon, TCG, comics, and collectible conventions. The Atlanta show is part of the organization’s 2026 expansion, which also includes Salt Lake City, July 4 – 5th.“Expanding to Atlanta is an exciting milestone for Front Row Card Show,” said Dan Bliss, Founder / CEO Front Row Card Show. “We look forward to bringing our community-driven collectible experience to a new market at Cobb Convention Center.”Doors open at 10:00 am for VIP ticket holders and at 11:00 am for the general public. Complimentary swag bags will be provided to the first 200 attendees each day, sponsored by Pristine Auctions. The Front Row Card Show Trade Night, sponsored by Atlanta’s CardsHQ, will be held Saturday evening following the conclusion of the show.VIP and general admission tickets are available online and on-site during the event. To purchase tickets and for additional show information, visit www.FrontRowCardShow.com and follow Front Row Card Show on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X.Media and On-Site Contact: Ray Schulte cell/text (602) 821-0573 – Ray@SchulteSports.com

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