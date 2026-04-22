Clinical Skills Institute Launches $900 Fast-Track Medical Assistant Program Under $1,000

Affordable online medical assistant program preparing students for CCMA certification in 6–12 weeks

Clinical Skills Institute expands its affordable online medical assistant program with CCMA exam prep, flexible self-paced learning, and externship support.

Affordable and fast-track medical assistant training is critical to addressing workforce shortages. Our goal is to help students get certified and into clinical environments as quickly as possible.” — Dr. Jazayeri, MD

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical Skills Institute (CSI), an approved partner of the National Healthcareer Association (NHA), has launched a $900 fast-track online medical assistant program designed to prepare students for the NHA Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) certification in as little as 6–12 weeks.

As demand for healthcare professionals continues to rise, many individuals are seeking faster and more affordable pathways into the field. Traditional medical assistant programs can cost between $3,000 and $6,000 and take several months to complete. Clinical Skills Institute’s model offers a more accessible alternative, combining affordability, flexibility, and certification-focused training.

- complete training in as little as 6–12 weeks

- access the program for up to 12 months

- prepare directly for the NHA CCMA certification exam

- enroll for $900 total cost

This structure allows students to balance training with work or other responsibilities while progressing at their own pace.

Certification-Focused Medical Assistant Training

The program is designed to align with NHA certification standards and prepare students for entry-level roles in healthcare.

The curriculum includes:

- patient care and vital signs

- infection control and safety

- phlebotomy fundamentals

- EKG and cardiovascular basics

- administrative medical office procedures

By focusing on certification readiness, Clinical Skills Institute helps students build the foundational skills required for medical assistant positions.

Externship Support and Clinical Experience Pathways

In addition to online training, Clinical Skills Institute provides structured support to help students pursue clinical experience opportunities after completing the program.

Students receive guidance with:

- Resume development

- Professional documentation

- Guaranteed externship placement

Healthcare facilities often prioritize candidates who are certified or actively preparing for certification, enabling students to pursue externship opportunities in clinical settings near their location.

This approach allows students to build real-world experience while maintaining flexibility in how and where they gain clinical exposure.

Expanding Access to Healthcare Careers

The cost and time required for training can be significant barriers for individuals seeking to enter healthcare. Clinical Skills Institute’s lower-cost, flexible training model is designed to expand access to certification and support workforce development.

By combining affordability, speed, and certification preparation, the program provides a streamlined pathway from training to career entry.

About Clinical Skills Institute

Clinical Skills Institute is a healthcare training provider offering online certification programs designed to prepare students for entry-level healthcare careers. The organization focuses on affordability, flexibility, and certification readiness through training aligned with National Healthcareer Association (NHA) standards.

👉 Learn more:

https://www.clinicalskillsinstitute.com/medical-assistant

Affordable Medical Assistant Programs Under $1,000 (2026 Guide)

https://www.clinicalskillsinstitute.com/post/affordable-online-medical-assistant-programs-under-1000-2026-ranking

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