Rhythm City Casino Resort

Charley Crockett- Age of The Ram Tour is coming to Rhythm City Casino Davenport, Iowa June 25 at 8 PM

DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charley Crockett is coming to Rhythm City Casino on June, 25, 2026!Rhythm City Casino ResortCharley Crockett brings his Age of the Ram Tour with special guest Sierra Hull. Tickets will be available online at rhythmcitycasino.com or at The Market at Rhythm City for $55, $65, $75, $85, and $95 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). Tickets are on sale now!GRAMMY Award–nominated artist Charley Crockett announced an extensive 2026 run of tour dates, with support from Nat Myers, Sierra Hull, Pony Bradshaw, and others across select shows. Durand Jones & The Indications will join for a late-summer stretch beginning September 16.Promoted by Live Nation and FPC Live, Crockett’s Age of the Ram Tour kicks off May 30 in Danville, VA, with headline dates and festival appearances throughout the spring and summer, including stops in Philadelphia, Detroit, Omaha, and Bend, among many others. Beginning September 16 at Saint Louis Music Park in St. Louis, MO, Durand Jones & The Indications join as support through October 2, with additional stops in Kansas City, Youngstown, Wilmington, Charlotte, Atlanta, and New York, before wrapping at Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ.ABOUT CHARLEY CROCKETTCharley Crockett spent 15 years positioning himself firmly outside of the cogs and gears that drive the music industry. The road to stardom never interested the San Benito, Texas, native. It was another path, the one forged by Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings, which captivated Crockett. "What is classified as solid country gold from Willie and Waylon now," he says, "was absolutely what they saw as disruptive, not country, dangerous, counterculture, whatever you want to call it." Now, proudly in the crosshairs of those same labels, Crockett is not just in his element, he's thriving.The April 3 release of Age of the Ram marks Crockett's third studio album in just over a year and third with Island Records. The LP completes The Sagebrush Trilogy, joining 2025's Lonesome Drifter and the Grammy-nominated Dollar a Day records to paint a vivid picture of Crockett's journey from Texas dreamer, New York street singer, and twice-convicted felon to the belly of the country music beast. Like the previous two, Age of the Ram was produced by Shooter Jennings at the venerable Sunset Sound Studio 3 in Los Angeles.In Jennings, he found a friend, a peer, and a producer with a grasp on Crockett's approach that most others missed. "They didn't have a good handle on how I create and how fast I can move when I'm inspired and the microphones are on," he says of the traditional music industry.After threading characters and storylines across the first two albums in the project, Age of the Ram finds Crockett and Jennings pushing their creativity with a concept record echoing the legacies of Nelson, Jennings, and even Gram Parsons. This is Crockett's vision of hard country music. Guitar and pedal steel are the rule on the album, often accompanied by piano, harmonica and keys. The liner notes set the expectations:"Age of the Ram is the story of Billy McLane, a small-time cattle rustler who finds himself in the crosshairs of the Santa Fe ring. Pursued by bounty killers working for the shadow syndicate, Billy McLane escapes into the crazy mountains, where the outlaw will become a legend.'𝘗𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘦, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴, 𝘸𝘦 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘦 𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘦. 𝘉𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘸𝘦𝘣𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘵 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵.About Rhythm City Casino ResortRhythm City Casino Resort, an Elite Casino Resorts property, is located conveniently off of I-74 and I-80 and serves customers from all over the Midwest region. Rhythm City combines a Vegas-inspired casino experience with sports wagering, a 106-room hotel, first-class spa, shopping, a variety of dining options including top floor dining at Ruthie’s Steak & Seafood, live weekend entertainment in the Rhythm Room, and a 1,500-seat event center that hosts national entertainment, meetings and conventions. Visit us at 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, IA.

Charley Crockett - Age of the Ram (Part 1)

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