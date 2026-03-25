U.S. Government's Annual Financial Report for FY 2025 Released

Treasury Secretary and Heads of OMB and GAO Say the Report is Important to All Americans

People often ask, so what’s the Bottom Line? Americans do not know our government’s Bottom Line, it’s not the widely quoted Budget Deficit—it's much worse.” — Michael Doorley, a CPA and founder of U.S. Debt Forum

SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Department of the Treasury released the Financial Report of the United States Government for Fiscal Year 2025 on March 19. The report, prepared by Treasury in coordination with OMB is structured like a publicly traded company annual report. It warns the reader over 30 times that our government is on an "unsustainable fiscal path." The Secretary of the Treasury states, “the report arrives at a consequential moment” and he, and the heads of OMB and GAO state, “…the information discussed in the financial report is important to all Americans.” Yet, Congressman Jim Cooper , former U.S. Representative (D-TN-5), once called the report “…one of America’s best kept secrets” since very few know of its existence despite it “being a more important look at the federal government than probably any other document. We need to make sure the American people are made aware of this. I hope we can work together to increase the prominence of this report.”U.S. Debt Forum strives to make Americans aware of the report, and its importance, by announcing an April 1, 2026, free to the public, webinar launch of a multi-channel program to educate the public, media, financial advisers, and CPAs about the report and the financial position and condition of the U.S. government.Michael Doorley, a CPA and founder of U.S. Debt Forum commented, “people often ask, so what’s the Bottom Line?” He continued, "It's not the widely quoted Budget Deficit. Frankly, it is a much greater loss every year, and it can be found in the audited Financial Report. Our government, economists and financial advisers rarely mention the Bottom Line. Americans should know the Bottom Line and that the government is telling us that they are on an unsustainable fiscal path."Doorley continues, “This is both an accounting and transparency issue. And it’s well-past the time for CPAs to be contributing voices discussing the country’s financial results. Unlike other voices, CPAs often prepare, review, audit, opine and report to senior management and Boards on an organization’s financial results. And CPAs are licensed by the states and have state mandated ethics requirements. Thereby uniquely qualifying CPAs to be capable and trustworthy voices in these discussions."U.S. Debt Forum will launch their program, in a free to the public webinar, on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 ET and review the 2025 annual report and related financial results. The webinar will be followed later in the month, and every succeeding month, with a review of the prior month’s financial activity—just like many other organizations and for other important, timely issues. Additionally, programs to educate the public, media, financial advisers and CPAs will be announced at the webinar. The public may sign up for the webinar at usdebtforum.com.About - Michael Doorley, CPA, was a former public accounting auditor, and a 35-year financial services executive serving in CFO, CAO, COO and board positions. He founded usdebtforum.com, which seeks to educate others on the financial position and condition of the U.S. government and to hold elected representatives accountable. He founded and chairs a monthly special interest group on the U.S. national debt; guest lectured at Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business (undergraduate and graduate); and commissioned nationwide surveys of individual investors' and financial advisors' knowledge and perceptions of the U.S. national debt. He hosted WRCR’s weekly radio show, You’re One Day Older and Deeper in National Debt and was a repeat guest on Ocean 98.1 WOCM-FM The Rude Awakening Show. Articles he authored appeared in Newsweek, the New York State CPA Journal, Michigan CPA, BoardIQ, TAPinto and Lohud (owned by USA Today). His undergraduate degree is from Fordham University and master’s degree from Harvard University.Contact: Michael DoorleyPhone: 914-815-1133 or 914-816-3100Email: michael.doorley@usdebtforum.com

Former Congressman Jim Cooper stresses importance of U.S. Government's Financial Report

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