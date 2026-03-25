Deckscapes of VA Evolves into xScape: A New Era of Purpose-Driven Outdoor Design

The award-winning firm evolves into xScape, embracing a lifestyle-driven approach that blends design, environment, and how people truly live.

For years, we've built incredible structures, but our clients were always looking for something more—they were looking for a feeling.” — Josh Desilets

CATHARPIN, VA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After decades of defining the landscape of Northern Virginia, Deckscapes of Virginia is proud to announce its transformation into xScape. This evolution marks a significant shift in the company's identity, moving beyond its roots in high-end construction to a specialized "Lifestyle Design & Build" philosophy.

The transition to xScape is more than a name change; it is a commitment to a deeper design standard. While the company continues to leverage its legacy of craftsmanship, xScape prioritizes how a space is experienced—focusing on the flow of gathering, the art of entertaining, and the quiet moments of daily life. "For years, we've built incredible structures, but our clients were always looking for something more—they were looking for a feeling," says Josh Desilets, Founder of xScape. "They don't just want a deck or a patio; they want an escape that feels like a natural extension of their life. xScape represents our commitment to designing for the person, not just the property."

A Legacy Refined

The move to xScape reflects a natural progression of the work long associated with Deckscapes of Virginia. By integrating architecture, environment, and human behavior, the firm is setting a new benchmark for outdoor living in the region.

The xScape approach is defined by three core pillars:

● People-Centric Design: Creating environments specifically tailored to how families gather, celebrate, and unwind.

● Design Continuity: Moving away from "add-on" projects toward holistic, cohesive environments that feel original to the home.

● The "xScape" Factor: Prioritizing the emotional impact of a space, ensuring every project provides a true sanctuary at home.

Carrying the Torch Forward

While the visual identity and name have changed, the ownership, leadership, and the team behind the craftsmanship remain the same. The transition ensures that the technical expertise gained as Deckscapes of Virginia is now applied through a more sophisticated, lifestyle-driven lens.

"Deckscapes is where we built our reputation for excellence," says Ben Finklea, Chief Marketing Officer of xScape. "xScape is where we take that excellence and give it a broader vision. We aren't just building backyards; we are curating the backdrop for our clients' best memories."

About xScape

xScape is a premier Outdoor Lifestyle Design & Build firm serving Northern Virginia. Formerly known as Deckscapes of Virginia, the company specializes in creating high-end, custom outdoor environments that balance architectural integrity with the way people truly live. From sophisticated entertaining hubs to private retreats, xScape transforms residential landscapes into intentional lifestyle experiences.

To explore the new brand and portfolio, visit https://xscape.world.

Media Contact:

Ben Finklea

CMO, xScape

Phone: (512) 632-4222

Email: ben@xscape.world

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