Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner to Debut Luxury Outerwear and Fur Restoration Services at ILOE STUDIOS Chicago 2026

As a national leader in couture care, Margaret’s has spent decades perfecting restoration for specialty garments and leather. Our secret? In-house, highly experienced artisans dedicated to maintaining the world’s finest wardrobes. ILOE STUDIOS and Studio Wear offer a unique studio format, allowing retailers to efficiently shop a curated selection of luxury outerwear and contemporary women’s wear. Expertly managed by Main Street Events. Since 1995, Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner has partnered with the world’s finest boutiques to maintain inventory and provide expert stain removal. We specialize in restoring damaged garments, handbags, and leather goods to their original beauty.

Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner, the nation’s premier provider of specialized garment care, is pleased to debut as an exhibitor at the ILOE Luxury Outerwear Expo

Your finest leather and suede pieces deserve extraordinary care. At Margaret’s, we’ve perfected the art of luxury garment care, ensuring that these luxurious materials are protected for generations.” — Chuck Horst, President

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner, the nation’s premier provider of specialized garment care, is pleased to announce its debut as an exhibitor at the ILOE Luxury Outerwear Expo. As the fashion industry converges in Chicago for ILOE STUDIOS, Margaret’s will showcase its high-end restoration and preservation solutions designed specifically for luxury retailers, boutiques, and private collectors.

Expert Care for the Circular Luxury Economy

As modern luxury garments become increasingly delicate and costly, Margaret’s has developed proprietary techniques to maintain the integrity of butter-soft leathers, suedes, and fine furs. Their debut at ILOE STUDIOS highlights a comprehensive suite of "Signature Services" tailored for the high-end market:

•Advanced Leather & Suede Restoration: Utilizing innovative hand-cleaning and conditioning techniques that rejuvenate dyes while maintaining material softness.

•The “Fur Method”: A specialized cleaning protocol paired with advanced Hydroxyl techniques to address mold, mildew, and smoke damage.

•State-of-the-Art Vault Storage: A newly introduced on-site fur storage facility featuring precise climate and humidity controls to ensure optimal garment preservation.

•Retailer Alliance Programs: Nationwide wholesale cleaning, repair, and "rescue" services for retailers needing to restore damaged stock or vintage inventory.

ILOE STUDIOS returns to Chicago this year with a vision to reinvigorate the Midwest as a global fashion hub. By integrating Studio Wear—a new regional show for women’s ready-to-wear and accessories—the event offers a curated platform for discovery and education.

“Your finest leather and suede pieces deserve extraordinary care,” says a spokesperson at Margaret’s. “At Margaret’s, we’ve perfected the art of luxury garment care, ensuring that these luxurious materials are protected for generations.”

Attendees of ILOE STUDIOS are invited to visit Margaret’s exhibit to learn about their exclusive nationwide services, complimentary video consultations for garment damage, and specialized leather refinishing. https://margarets.com/margarets-couture-leathers-suedes-apparel-flip-book/

About Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner

Since 1995, Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner has partnered with the world’s finest boutiques to maintain stock merchandise and provide expert stain removal. Specializing in the restoration of damaged garments, handbags, and leather goods, Margaret's offers nationwide services through its wholesale department. www.margarets.com

About ILOE STUDIOS

ILOE Studios and Studio Wear provide a curated studio format that lets retailers shop luxury outerwear and contemporary women’s wear efficiently. Managed by Main Street Events, the expo fosters community and collaboration among global luxury brands. Website: www.iloestudios.com

Media Contact:

Katia Graytok

katiag@margarets.com

Introduction to Margaret's the Couture Cleaner

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