Explorer.Company launches new Winter Wildlife Watching Tour

Mongolia tours lead to wild camels Rare wildlife encounters during Mongolia tours Just us and the Mongolian winter Mongolian horses Gobi desert in winter

Mongolian photographer Mo leads small-group expeditions tracking snow leopards, wild Bactrian camels, and other rare species

ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Explorer.Company, the Mongolia-based adventure travel operator, has announced the launch of Mo’s Mongolia Winter Wildlife Watching Tour, an expedition-style photography journey into the South Gobi and the Great Gobi, a Strictly Protected Area — one of the most remote and biologically significant wilderness regions in Central Asia. Starting from USD 3,500 per person, the winter tour runs between 7 and 22 days and is designed for photographers, filmmakers, researchers, and committed nature travelers.An Expedition Designed by a Wildlife PhotographerUnlike conventional Mongolia tours , this expedition has been conceived and guided by Molomjamts (known as “Mo”), a Mongolian wildlife photographer whose field work spans the country’s most elusive species. A 2025 finalist in the Mongolian Landscape Photography of the Year awards Mo brings first-hand knowledge of animal behavior, winter tracking, and remote terrain navigation to every departure. The Mongolia tours are built around extended observation periods and ethical wildlife practices. There is no baiting, no disturbance, and no staged encounters. Travel goes far beyond standard Gobi routes, into landscapes rarely visited even within Mongolia.Target Species: Some of the Planet’s Rarest WildlifeThe expedition focuses on species uniquely adapted to the harsh Gobi environment, including:Snow Leopard – peak tracking season runs November to April, when fresh tracks are visible in snow and sandWild Bactrian Camel – one of the rarest large mammals on Earth, found inside the Great Gobi A Protected AreaGobi Bear (Maazalai) – critically endangered and found nowhere else on the planetGobi Ibex, Argali, Bearded Vulture (Lammergeier), and Cinereous VulturePallas’s Cat, Golden Eagle, Ground Jay, Wolf, and Fox„We never guarantee wildlife sightings, however carefully developed a route design, selected the season, and focus on slow pacing to maximize observation opportunities in a gentle and environment-friendly way. Our aim is to show the beauty of Mongolia in winter and to create a trip which leaves our guests speechless“, Mo says.Tailor-made trips for maximum comfortThe Mongolia tour is conducted in a custom-equipped 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 78 Troopy featuring automatic transmission, dual diesel tanks, a heated Alu-Cab rooftop tent, a dedicated cooking tent, 270° awning, and full overlanding equipment including MaxTrax boards, an air compressor, and a winch – purpose-built for Mongolia winter expedition conditions. The winter tour is accompanied by Mo and a driver to guarantee safety and security. The duration spans from seven to 22 days, and prices start from 3,500 USD per person. Best season to travel is November to April.More details at: https://explorer.company/tour/mongolia-wildlife-tour-photography-south-gobi-snow-leopard/ Full itineraries are available at www.explorer.company.High-resolution images for media use can be downloaded here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Qda4GhN8vqDPQu5jpygPBBqpB0esUf7a?usp=sharing © Explorer.Company 2026

Epic 4x4 Self-Drive Mongolia winter Adventure

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