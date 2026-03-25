Golden Waffle Announces UK Celebration for International Waffle Day on 25 March 2026

Golden Waffle celebrates International Waffle Day 2026 by supporting UK hospitality with menu inspiration, promotional ideas and waffle-led customer engagement. London celebrates International Waffle Day 2026 as crowds take to the streets with waffles, festive bunting and a shared love of great food. Golden Waffle takes over central London with a bold billboard campaign featuring its iconic just-add-water waffle and pancake mix bucket. Golden Waffle logo representing a new Just Add Water waffle mix concept designed to simplify preparation and improve consistency in hospitality kitchens. Golden Waffle branded taxi in Manchester, reflecting the company’s UK roots and growing presence across the hospitality and foodservice industry.

Golden Waffle celebrates International Waffle Day 2026 by supporting UK hospitality customers with ideas, promotions and waffle-focused inspiration.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golden Waffle , the fast-growing UK waffle brand serving the hospitality industry, is proud to announce its celebration of International Waffle Day on 25 March 2026, with a full day dedicated to supporting customers, driving menu inspiration, and helping operators turn waffles into bigger profits.International Waffle Day, celebrated annually on 25 March, has its roots in Sweden, where the day is known as Våffeldagen. The tradition is linked to Vårfrudagen — Our Lady’s Day — and over time became strongly associated with eating waffles, before spreading more widely beyond Scandinavia.For Golden Waffle, this is more than just a date on the calendar. It is a chance to champion the businesses that make waffles part of their daily offering — from hotels and breakfast operators to dessert parlours, cafés, universities, leisure venues, and quick-service operators across the UK.“We believe International Waffle Day should be a commercial opportunity, not just a social media moment,” said Keith Wareing, Director of Golden Waffle. “At Golden Waffle, we want to help our customers do more than celebrate — we want to help them sell more, stand out more, and make more margin from every waffle served.”How Golden Waffle will celebrate International Waffle Day in the UKTo mark International Waffle Day 2026, Golden Waffle will roll out a series of customer-focused initiatives designed to create excitement, support sales, and reward operators already using the brand.Planned celebrations include:1. International Waffle Day customer spotlight campaignGolden Waffle will feature selected customer venues across its social media channels, shining a light on the cafés, hotels, dessert businesses, and hospitality teams serving great waffles to customers around the UK.2. Limited-time menu inspiration for operatorsGolden Waffle will share fresh serving ideas and promotional concepts to help customers maximise sales around the occasion — from breakfast upsells and dessert bundles to premium toppings, seasonal specials, and high-margin combo offers.3. “Celebrate with Your Customers” POS supportGolden Waffle will provide marketing-led support ideas that operators can use in-store and online, including promotional messaging, social media content concepts, and point-of-sale inspiration to help venues make more noise around the day.4. Surprise customer rewards and goodwill gesturesAs part of the celebration, Golden Waffle will explore ways to reward loyal customers with added-value support, including promotional offers, featured business shoutouts, and selected account-based incentives for partners embracing the event.5. Free sample push for new hospitality operatorsInternational Waffle Day will also serve as a launchpad for introducing more UK businesses to Golden Waffle’s product range, giving prospective operators the chance to discover a waffle solution built for consistency, simplicity, and commercial performance.6. “Best Waffle in the UK” customer challengeGolden Waffle is considering an interactive campaign inviting customers to share photos or videos of their best waffle creations, helping operators gain exposure while building industry buzz around the day.7. Hospitality-first messaging around support, not just supplyThe company will use International Waffle Day to underline a simple message to the industry: operators should expect more from a waffle supplier than just boxes through the door. Great suppliers should support growth, ideas, service, and results.A day that matters to hospitalityWhile many awareness days come and go, International Waffle Day gives operators something genuinely usable: a reason to promote, post, upsell, and re-energise their menu. Golden Waffle believes this matters more than ever at a time when hospitality businesses are under constant pressure to drive margin, reduce waste, simplify prep, and keep customers engaged.Golden Waffle has built its reputation on supporting hospitality businesses with practical waffle solutions designed for busy commercial environments. The company’s mission is simple: make it easier for operators to serve consistently great waffles while creating more value for their business.International Waffle Day also reflects the growing popularity of waffles beyond traditional dessert occasions. Across hospitality, waffles continue to perform as a versatile menu item that can work across breakfast, brunch, dessert, grab-and-go, premium add-ons, and seasonal promotions.Supporting the trade, not just celebrating the dayGolden Waffle says its focus on 25 March is about helping operators convert attention into action.The company is encouraging hospitality businesses to use the day to:launch a one-day waffle specialcreate a breakfast or dessert upgrade offerpromote waffles heavily across social mediabundle waffles with hot drinks, shakes, or toppingsencourage user-generated content from customerscreate limited-time “International Waffle Day” menu boards or signageGolden Waffle believes businesses that activate the day properly can create far more than a short-lived sales spike — they can create repeat demand, stronger brand recall, and fresh customer excitement.About Golden WaffleGolden Waffle is a UK waffle brand supplying the hospitality industry with premium waffle solutions designed for performance, consistency, and ease of use. Serving cafés, dessert parlours, hotels, quick-service operators, and more, Golden Waffle is focused on helping customers simplify preparation, improve service, and grow waffle sales with confidence.For media enquiries, trade opportunities, or to learn more about Golden Waffle, visit www.GoldenWaffle.com

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