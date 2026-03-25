Alpha Sports Performance Medicine Announces Texas Franchise Expansion Opportunities in Houston, Austin, Dallas, and More

Alpha Sports Performance Medicine, a College Station, Texas sports medicine clinic dedicated to helping athletes recover faster, perform better, and stay in the game. Learn more at alphasports.org. Dr. Ben Bumguardner, founder of Alpha Sports Performance Medicine in College Station, Texas, brings a patient-first approach to sports medicine, helping athletes of all levels recover, perform, and compete at their best. Learn more at alphasports.org. Dr. Ben Bumguardner and Suzete Bumguardner, the husband-and-wife team behind Alpha Sports Performance Medicine in College Station, Texas. Together, they've built a practice dedicated to elevating athletic performance and delivering exceptional sports medi

Alpha Sports is actively seeking chiropractors, physical therapists, health professionals, and investors to bring its proven model to major Texas markets.

Texas is built for Alpha Sports... We’re not just expanding; we’re looking for the right leaders to carry this mission forward in their communities.” — Dr. Ben Bumguardner, Founder & CEO, Alpha Sports Performance Medicine

COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpha Sports Performance Medicine, the College Station-based sports medicine and chiropractic franchise brand , today announced the active expansion of its franchise network across the state of Texas. With its flagship clinic firmly established in the Brazos Valley, Alpha Sports is now offering exclusive protected territories in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Waco to qualified franchisees — including licensed chiropractors, physical therapists, medical doctors, and private investors seeking profitable healthcare franchise opportunities.The announcement signals a significant growth milestone for the brand, which was founded by Dr. Ben Bumguardner and his wife Suzete Bumguardner after experiencing firsthand the fragmented and disconnected nature of traditional athlete care. What began as a mission to build a better clinical model has evolved into a fully franchised sports medicine concept anchored by the brand's proprietary Resiliency Training Model — a multidisciplinary, team-based approach to athlete recovery, injury prevention, and peak performance.“Texas is built for Alpha Sports. The athletic culture, the population growth, the demand for integrated care — every indicator points to a massive opportunity for the right franchise owners. We’re not just expanding; we’re looking for the right leaders to carry this mission forward in their communities.” — Dr. Ben Bumguardner, Founder & CEO, Alpha Sports Performance MedicineA Rapidly Growing Industry Meets One of America’s Fastest-Growing StatesThe timing of Alpha Sports’ Texas expansion aligns with powerful tailwinds in both the sports medicine industry and the state’s population growth. The global sports medicine market is currently valued at more than $5.46 billion, with North America representing a $3.7 billion annual market. The NorthAmerican market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.6% through 2034, driven in large part by rising participation in recreational athletics, growing awareness of sports injury prevention, and increasing consumer willingness to invest in performance-focused healthcare.Texas, home to more than 30 million residents and one of the most sports-dense cultures in the United States, represents an ideal expansion footprint. The five targeted metros — Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Waco — collectively represent tens of millions of potential patients across youth sports, collegiate athletics, recreational leagues, military communities, and high-performance fitness cultures.What Sets Alpha Sports Apart: The Resiliency Training Model Unlike traditional single-discipline chiropractic or physical therapy practices, Alpha Sports clinics operate as comprehensive athlete care hubs. Licensed providers across multiple disciplines work side-by-side within a unified clinical framework, delivering coordinated care that addresses the full spectrum of athletic health. Services offered across the Alpha Sports franchise network include:• Sports Chiropractic• Physical Therapy• Dry Needling• Shockwave Therapy• Sports Massage Therapy• Soft Tissue Therapy• Recovery Pump / NormaTec Compression Therapy• InterX Therapy• Concussion ScreeningThis integrated model drives measurably stronger patient outcomes, higher retention rates, and a broader revenue base than comparable single-service clinical franchises.Ideal Franchise Candidates: Clinicians and Investors Welcome Alpha Sports Performance Medicine franchise opportunities are open to a broad range of qualified candidates. The brand specifically welcomes:• Licensed chiropractors, physical therapists, and medical doctors seeking a faster, lower-risk path to practice ownership backed by a proven brand and operational system• Multidisciplinary health professionals looking to lead a team-based clinic model rather than operate as a solo practitioner• Private investors and health-sector entrepreneurs seeking a scalable, recession-resistant franchise in the booming sports medicine and wellness spaceA clinical background is not required for franchise ownership. Investor-operators may hire qualified clinical staff to manage patient care while they oversee business growth and operations.Investment OverviewThe estimated initial investment to open an Alpha Sports Performance Medicine franchise ranges from $405,950 to $605,320, with a minimum liquid capital requirement of $50,000. Complete financial details, including a full breakdown of startup costs and fees, are provided in the Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) issued to qualified candidates.The investment includes grand opening support, in-person onboarding training for franchisees and key staff, a comprehensive operations manual, a dedicated Regional Operator, regularly scheduled performance reviews, and access to ongoing national marketing and social media campaigns.ABOUT ALPHA SPORTS PERFORMANCE MEDICINEAlpha Sports Performance Medicine is a multidisciplinary sports medicine franchise founded by Dr. Ben Bumguardner and his wife Suzete Bumguardner in College Station, TX. Built on the proprietary Resiliency Training Model, Alpha Sports clinics deliver integrated athlete care across chiropractic, physical therapy, dry needling, shockwave therapy, massage therapy, soft tissue therapy, recovery compression, and concussion management. The brand’s franchise network is expanding nationally, with Texas markets currently prioritized. For patient care inquiries, visit alphasports.org. For franchise information, visit alphasportsfranchise.com or contact franchise@ASPMFranchise.com.

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