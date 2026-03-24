The Number One Luxury Home Painting Trend In 2025 Confirmed By Toni Higginbotham Lifestyle Magazine

Roberts Trading Pty Ltd Toni Higginbotham.

Leading Sydney painting company Roberts Trading Pty Ltd confirmed in an interview with Toni Higginbotham the top luxury homes painting trend in 2025.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roberts Trading Pty Ltd is a family-owned business with unmatched commitment to customer satisfaction, ensuring that every client receives the best possible painting service. A team that’s passionate about attention to detail. Delivering an exceptional paint finish on every job and a 5-year workmanship guarantee on all services.The leading Sydney painting Company confirmed that earth-inspired colour palettes are dominating in 2025. Luxury homeowners have certainly been leaning towards earthy hues that evoke a sense of calm and connection with mother nature. Warm terracotta’s, soft olive greens are particularly popular as well as muted clay tones. Clients have been particularly using these colours in both contemporary and classic homes, creating a grounded, timeless feel.Mr Dougall Roberts, Founder and Principal of Roberts Trading Pty Ltd said in his interview with Toni Higginbotham , “Despite earth-inspired colour palettes dominating in 2025, coastal neutrals used with blues are a close second, especially for modern interiors. Sydney residents are inspired by the Sydney’s coastline, colours like ocean blue, sand beige, and misty grey are favourites and give a feel of serenity. Colours that reflect natural light and popular especially with architects of beachside apartments and homes in open, airy neighbourhoods.”At the recent Master Painters Australia awards, Roberts Trading Pty Ltd were awarded; Winner – residential (single dwelling) repaint over $50,000 – Killara project with James Samuels, Highly Commended – heritage & restoration and finalists in 4 more categories, including spray painting, industrial finishes & residentialTo learn more about Roberts Trading Pty Ltd, and the array of painting services they offer, by visiting their website here: https://robertstrading.com.au About Roberts Trading Pty LtdRoberts Trading Pty Ltd are a team of professional painters in Sydney boasts over 150 years of collective experience and is committed to delivering first class commercial, industrial, strata, and residential painting services.They offer a comprehensive range of professional painting services, including interior and exterior house painting, enamel application to woodwork trim, timber staining with varnish finish, decking oiling or painting and restoration, texture coating, faux and feature walls, concrete/steel roof painting, floor coatings, driveway painting or sealing, and restoration & repairs.The company promises to elevate a space with their unwavering commitment to excellence and meticulous attention to every aspect of your project. All work completed with a 5-year workmanship guarantee.About Toni Higginbotham Lifestyle Magazine Toni Higginbotham Lifestyle Magazine is an leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a business coach or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.Learn more about the array of features they run by visiting their website here: https://tonihigginbotham.au

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