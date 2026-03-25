Kennedy Park Homes & Lodges Introduces Peaceful Over-50s Living Community Near Aberdeen

kennedyparkhomesandlodges

Newly managed residential park offers secure, modern homes and a strong sense of community just minutes from Aberdeen city centre

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new opportunity for relaxed, community-focused living is emerging just outside Aberdeen with the continued development of Kennedy Park Homes Ltd, an over-50s residential park home village located approximately two miles from the city centre.

Designed to offer a quieter and more secure lifestyle, Kennedy Park Homes & Lodges is catering to the growing demand for comfortable retirement and semi-retirement living. The development combines modern housing with a dedicated community atmosphere, providing a tailored environment for residents aged 50 and above.

Under new management and currently undergoing significant infrastructure development, the park is modernizing the standards of park home living. Each property features spacious layouts, private driveways, and garden areas, prioritizing both independence and practicality for long-term residents.

Security remains a cornerstone of the development, with features such as electric gated access and key fob entry systems integrated to create a secure environment. The park is designed to provide a calm alternative to traditional residential housing while maintaining immediate accessibility to urban amenities.

“We are committed to creating a welcoming and secure environment where residents can enjoy a high quality of life,” said James Kennedy, Director of Kennedy Park Homes Ltd. “Our goal is to offer a peaceful setting that combines modern comforts with a strong sense of community for over-50s living.”

Located near the heart of Aberdeen, residents benefit from close proximity to essential services and leisure facilities. Local dental care and pharmacy services are within walking distance, a golf course sits just 150 yards away, and the park offers convenient access to Aberdeen Dyce Airport and the city centre.

Prospective buyers are invited to visit the park to explore available show homes and experience the development’s design and surroundings firsthand.

About Kennedy Park Homes Ltd:

Kennedy Park Homes Ltd specializes in providing high-quality residential park home living for the over-50s demographic. Located near Aberdeen, the park focuses on security, community, and modern comfort, offering a tranquil lifestyle choice for retirees and semi-retirees in Scotland.

Visit our website at kennedyparkhomesandlodges

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