Nationwide Medical Billing Launches AI Enterprise-Grade Medical Billing and Revenue Cycle Management Services

Nationwide Medical Billing

Nationwide Medical Billing, announced the official launch of its AI Enterprise-Grade Medical Billing and RCM Services operations in Westwood, New Jersey.

Our focus is on delivering predictable, measurable results for our clients” — Jason Cervera

WESTWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NATIONWIDE MEDICAL BILLING , a strategic provider of medical billing and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, today announced the official launch of its operations in Westwood, New Jersey. The firm delivers AI enterprise-level, performance-driven services designed to strengthen financial outcomes, reduce revenueleakage, and enhance operational efficiency for healthcare organizations across multiple specialties.Amid rising administrative complexity and evolving payer requirements, NATIONWIDE MEDICAL BILLING introduces a disciplined, analytics-led approach to revenue cycle optimization. By integrating advanced technology with specialized domain expertise, the company enables providers to achieve measurable financial improvements while maintaining strict compliance standards.“Our focus is on delivering predictable, measurable results for our clients,” says Jason Cervera, Operations Director of Nationwide Medical Billing. We serve as a strategic partner by aligning revenue cycle operations with the organization's overarching objectives. By implementing comprehensive process controls, ensuring data transparency, and pursuing ongoing optimization, we achieve reductions in denials, expedite cash flow, and enhance overall revenue integrity.Demonstrated performance outcomes include:-Reduction in claim denial rates by 25%–40% within the first 90–120 days-Increase in net collections by 10%–20%- Decrease in days in accounts receivable (A/R) by 15%–30%- First-pass claim acceptance rates exceeding 95%- Accelerated reimbursement cycles, reducing payment timelines by up to 20%Comprehensive service offerings include:- End-to-end revenue cycle management- Specialty-specific medical coding and compliant claim submission- Insurance verification and prior authorization management- Accounts receivable optimization and aging resolution- Advanced denial management and root-cause analysis- Payer contract review and reimbursement optimization- Provider credentialing and enrollment- Real-time financial reporting, analytics, and KPI dashboardsNationwide Medical Billing Services supports a broad range of medical specialties, including:- Primary Care and Internal Medicine- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Services- Orthopedics and Sports Medicine- Gastroenterology- Pediatric- OB/GYN- Behavioral Health and Psychiatry-Pain Management-Dermatology-Urgent Care and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)The company’s operating model is built on accountability, scalability, and precision. Leveraging automated workflows, AI-assisted coding validation, and robust audit protocols, Nationwide Medical Billing ensures high levels of accuracy while minimizing compliance risk and administrative burden.Strategically headquartered in Westwood, New Jersey, Nationwide Medical Billing is well-positioned to support healthcare organizations nationwide. Its infrastructure is designed to scale seamlessly across multi-location practices, large physician groups, and specialty networks. Healthcare executives and practice leaders are invited to engage in a comprehensive revenue cycle assessment to identify inefficiencies, benchmark performance, and unlock measurable financial gains.About Nationwide Medical BillingNationwide Medical Billing is a high-performance medical billing and revenue cycle management firm delivering enterprise-grade financial solutions to healthcare providers. Through advanced analytics, specialized expertise, and disciplined execution, the company enables clients to optimize revenue, reduce risk, and achieve sustained operational excellence.

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