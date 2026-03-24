MGTO issues Level 1 travel alert for certain countries in the Middle East

MACAU, March 24 - In view of the continued deterioration of the situation in the Middle East, the Macao SAR Government elevates its measures including issuance of Level 1 travel alert to the following countries in the Middle East: Bahrain, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Macao residents who plan to visit Iraq, Kuwait and Yemen or are currently there are advised to stay vigilant for safety. Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) urges Macao residents once again to avoid visiting Iran and Israel, while Macao residents currently in both countries should step up vigilance and leave the countries as soon as possible.

Macao residents who are currently in the related countries or regions in the Middle East should step up vigilance and pay close attention to the latest release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China. They are advised to contact Chinese embassies in the countries, the Global Emergency Call Center for Consular Protection or the Tourism Hotline in case of emergency.

At present, the airports in the Middle East and the transportation network in Europe remain affected. Macao residents are advised to stay tuned for flight schedule rearrangements and maintain close communication with airlines.

The Chinese Embassy in Israel released a notice yesterday (23 March), “once again urging Chinese citizens to evacuate and step up vigilance for safety”: https://il.china-embassy.gov.cn/lsqw/202603/t20260323_11879126.htm.

Between 1 and 23 March, 18 enquiries or assistance requests regarding the Middle East have been received via the Tourism Hotline, nearly 80% of which involved Macao residents being stranded in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, Macao residents who reported about their presence in the Middle East, among other issues. About 20% of them were about refund and booking cancellation of tour groups which have not set off, among others. MGTO will continue to pay attention and follow up with the situations.

For the list of 110 countries and travel destinations currently covered by the Macao SAR Travel Alert System, and more information about the classification of travel alerts, as well as special reminders regarding the Middle East countries affected by the current situation, please visit the webpage for travel alert: https://www.dst.gov.mo/en/tourism-crisis-management/tourism-crisis-management-travel-alert.html.

In case of need, Macao residents may contact the following: