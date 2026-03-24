Macao University of Tourism and Ningbo University Sign Agreement to Strengthen Educational Collaboration

MACAU, March 24 - On 19 March, the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) and Ningbo University signed a cooperation agreement to further enhance exchanges and collaboration in talent development and academic research. The signing ceremony was held at Mong-Há Campus, with the agreement signed by Dr. Fanny Vong, Rector of UTM, and Dr. Zhang Ruili, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ningbo University.

Under the agreement, a special recommendation mechanism has been established, allowing Ningbo University to recommend outstanding bachelor’s degree graduates annually for admission to master’s degree programmes at UTM. Additionally, both universities will exchange students, and also encourage joint academic research to advance scholarly development.

Dr. Fanny Vong stated that UTM is honoured to deepen its partnership with Ningbo University. As a “Shuang Yi Liu” (“Double First-Class”) university in the Yangtze River Delta region, Ningbo University has achieved remarkable results in culture, tourism and related fields. The signing of this agreement marks the official launch of in-depth collaboration in talent development and academic research, creating diverse learning and development opportunities for students from both sides. She expressed hope that this cooperation would further promote the interconnection of higher education resources between Macao and the Yangtze River Delta, jointly nurturing professionals with international perspectives to contribute to the high-quality development of the country’s culture and tourism industry.

Following the ceremony, the delegation from Ningbo University toured UTM’s teaching facilities and campus. Party Secretary Zhang Ruili expressed appreciation for UTM’s educational philosophy and practical teaching achievements, and conveyed her confidence in future collaboration between the two universities.