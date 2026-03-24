He Kebin, Dean of Institute for Carbon Neutrality at Tsinghua University, to Deliver Keynote Speech at 2026MIECF

MACAU, March 24 - The 2026 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2026MIECF) is themed “Low-carbon, Zero Waste Cities: Embarking on a Global Collaboration”. He Kebin, Professor of the School of Environment, and Dean of the Institute for Carbon Neutrality at Tsinghua University, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, has been invited to the event as the keynote speaker. He will deliver a keynote speech titled “Dual Carbon Initiatives and Zero Waste City Development” at the opening ceremony on the first day of the event (26 March).

Against the backdrop of the national “dual carbon” strategy, Academician He will systematically review the progress of China’s “Zero Waste Cities” initiative and explain the vital role of solid waste governance systems in meeting carbon reduction targets. He will provide practical references and policy recommendations to further enhance synergies between solid waste management and the “dual carbon” strategy, and provide government departments, the environmental sector, and academia with feasible pathways and insights to promote socio-economic development and green transition.

Academician He has long been devoted to environmental protection research. He plays a leading and authoritative role in environmental governance and zero-waste city development, and has extensive research experience in these areas. Academician He currently serves as Deputy Director of the National Expert Committee on Ecological and Environmental Protection and Vice President of both the Chinese Society for Environmental Sciences and the China Association of Environmental Protection Industry.

A professional exhibition that has achieved carbon neutrality for five consecutive years

The 2026MIECF, hosted by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, will take place over three consecutive days at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao. Accredited by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), MIECF is a professional exhibition which has achieved carbon neutrality for five consecutive years. Serving as a key platform for regional and international environmental co-operation and exchange, MIECF invites leading experts in the field to deliver keynote speeches each year, sharing insights on cutting-edge environmental topics and contributing to green transition and development.

For more information, please visit our official website: http://www.macaomiecf.com or call (853) 8798 9675. You can also follow our official WeChat account: “MIECF”.