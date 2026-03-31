Ecowaste Solutions Expands Kansas Footprint with Hometown Disposal Acquisition

Ecowaste Solutions expands across the South and Mid-South through strategic acquisitions Hometown Disposal joins the Ecowaste Solutions operation, expanding Kansas footprint

Salina-Based Waste Provider Brings 25 Years of Local Service to Growing Kansas Operations

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ecowaste Solutions , a regional waste management company operating across nine states, announced today the acquisition of Hometown Disposal Inc. , expanding the company's presence across central Kansas.The acquisition brings approximately 15 employees and waste collection operations serving more than 2,000 commercial and industrial customers in Salina, Kan., to Ecowaste. Hometown Disposal has been serving the Salina community for over 25 years, building a reputation for reliable service across the city of 50,000 residents along the I-70 corridor.Founded and operated by Lori Tremblay, Hometown Disposal built its business serving local businesses and industrial customers throughout the Salina area with commercial frontload, roll-off and cardboard recycling services. The company operates approximately 13 collection trucks with an average fleet age of just over 5 years."Hometown Disposal has been a fixture in Salina for over 25 years, built on strong customer relationships and consistent service," said Chief Executive Officer Dustin Reynolds. "Lori and her team have earned the trust of businesses across this community, and we're excited to build on that foundation.""This acquisition strengthens our Kansas operations following Gardner Disposal and Howie's Enterprises earlier this year," Reynolds added. "We're creating a strong corridor of service across Kansas, and Hometown's established customer base in Salina fits perfectly with what we're building."The acquired operations will integrate into Ecowaste's Kansas region, with local teams continuing to serve the customers they know. Ecowaste plans significant investment in fleet modernization to improve safety and customer experience. The acquisition also builds Ecowaste's talent pipeline, strengthening the team needed to support continued growth across the region."Hometown Disposal has proudly served Salina for over 25 years with reliable waste solutions for our commercial and industrial customers," said Lori Tremblay, Owner of Hometown Disposal. "Partnering with Ecowaste provides the resources to invest in our fleet and expand our services while sustaining the legacy we've built in this community."The acquisition adds to Ecowaste's growing Kansas presence, which includes Gardner Disposal in the Kansas City metro and Howie's Enterprises in Manhattan, creating a strategic operational corridor across the state.About Ecowaste SolutionsEcowaste Solutions is a regional waste management company operating across nine states throughout the South and Mid-South. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, the company provides residential, commercial, roll-off, portable restroom, recycling and other environmental services to municipalities and private customers throughout the region. Ecowaste is building the South's waste management company through strategic growth and a commitment to the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.ecowastesol.com

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