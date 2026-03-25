Nine Gluckstein Lawyers Honoured in the Landmark 30th Anniversary Edition of the Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory

Gluckstein Lawyers is proud to announce its recognition in the prestigious 30th anniversary edition of the Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory. Logo for Gluckstein Lawyers

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gluckstein Lawyers is proud to announce that nine of our exceptional lawyers have been featured in the prestigious 30th Anniversary Edition of the Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory. This milestone edition celebrates three decades of recognizing Canada’s top legal practitioners across 69 practice areas through a rigorous, research-based peer review process.

The following Gluckstein Lawyers have been honoured for their outstanding expertise and contributions to the legal profession:

Charles Gluckstein – Personal Injury

Richard Halpern – Medical Malpractice & Personal Injury

David Lackman – Personal Injury

Steve Rastin – Long-Term Disability & Personal Injury

Simona Jellinek – Personal Injury

Pinta Maguire – Medical Malpractice & Professional Liability

Jonathan Burton – Personal Injury

Jan Marin – Medical Malpractice

Jordan Assaraf – Personal Injury

This recognition highlights their remarkable proficiency in critical practice areas, including Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice, Sexual Abuse, and Long-Term Disability.

“We are incredibly honoured to have nine of our lawyers featured in this landmark edition of the Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory,” said Charles Gluckstein, Managing Partner. “This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our peers in the legal community. It reflects the dedication, professionalism, and compassion our team brings to every case, as well as our unwavering commitment to supporting our clients through their most challenging times.”

Since its first publication in 1997, the Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory has set the gold standard for recognizing legal excellence. Rankings are based on recommendations from law firm leaders and industry peers, making this acknowledgment a powerful testament to the professionalism and hard work of Gluckstein Lawyers.

While awards and peer recognition are deeply meaningful, Gluckstein Lawyers’ greatest motivation remains the well-being of the individuals and families we represent. Our firm is dedicated to delivering full-circle care, advocating for clients’ rights in the courtroom while providing compassionate support throughout their recovery and legal journey.

This recognition underscores Gluckstein Lawyers’ ongoing commitment to excellence, advocacy, and client care, as well as our dedication to advancing justice and supporting the legal community.

About Gluckstein Lawyers

Gluckstein Lawyers is one of Canada's top-ranked personal injury law firms, dedicated to providing full-circle care and expert legal representation to clients who have experienced life-altering injuries. With a focus on areas such as personal injury, medical malpractice, birth injury, sexual abuse cases, brain and spinal cord injuries, and serious orthopaedic trauma, the firm is committed to championing the rights of victims and their families. Gluckstein Lawyers is built on a foundation of trust, compassion, and a relentless pursuit of justice.

About the Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory

First published in 1997, the Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory is a highly regarded resource for identifying Canada’s top legal practitioners and firms. Now celebrating its 30th edition, the directory covers 69 practice areas for individuals and 42 for firms, providing a comprehensive view of the Canadian legal landscape. It also features commentary and articles by leading legal professionals on significant developments and key issues shaping the practice of law in Canada. For media inquiries, please contact: Alina Leigh - Email: cdndirectory@lexpert.ca.

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