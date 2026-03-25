SWEETBIO BRINGS APIS® BIOENGINEERED WOUND PRODUCT TO MARKET THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH RESOLVE MEDICAL

First-Of-Its-Kind Non-Human Wound Product Combines Mānuka Honey, Collagen Derivative, And Hydroxyapatite To Redefine Wound Care

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SweetBio today announced the commercial launch of APIS, its second bioengineered wound product, through a strategic distribution partnership with Resolve Medical. The partnership expands access to SweetBio's core technology, enabling clinicians to immediately treat a broader range of patients across the full wound healing spectrum.APISis the first and only wound care product to combine UMF-certified Mānuka honey, collagen derivative, and hydroxyapatite, a science-driven formulation engineered to support every stage of the healing cascade, from early-stage bacteria reduction and inflammation through proliferation and remodeling. APISis non-human, containing no placental, umbilical, or other human tissue — a distinction that simplifies the regulatory and billing landscape and opens a more straightforward path for clinicians looking for high-performance alternatives.“APISrepresents a significant expansion for SweetBio and our technology,” said Kayla Rodriguez Graff, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, SweetBio. “With VERIS™, we built a pathway to extend wound care into the home. With APIS, we're putting a powerful, science-driven tool directly in the hands of physicians to treat a much broader range of patients immediately. We're putting a powerful, science-driven tool directly in the hands of physicians to treat a much broader range of patients.""We built APISto bring cutting-edge science back to wound care," said Isaac Rodriguez, PhD, Co-Founder, Chief Science Officer, SweetBio. "Clinicians want products with ingredients that are proven and even more powerful in combination. APISis that product, and partnering with Resolve Medical means we can get it into the hands of doctors who need it now."Supported by peer-reviewed studies demonstrating efficacy in acute and chronic wounds, the formulation is designed to cover and protect wounds, absorb exudate, and create a moist wound environment conducive to healing. Delivered in an all-in-one sheet, APISis ready to apply in minutes, can be trimmed or folded, and naturally conforms to the wound bed.APISis designed to be as practical as it is effective. The product features a clear billing pathway and is positioned for stability in an evolving reimbursement landscape, which reduces administrative burden for practices. Resolve Medical will serve as SweetBio’s distribution partner, leading the launch of APISto market through its established network.“Resolve Medical is proud to bring APISto clinicians looking for a smart, effective and simple option in wound care” said Nicholas Palashoff, President, Resolve Medical.“This is the kind of product that changes the conversation with clinicians,” said Josh Troiani, VP of Sales, Resolve Medical. “With an increasing number of products lacking clear differentiation, APISgives distributors and providers something truly different they can believe in and use with confidence.”APISis SweetBio's second product built on its proprietary bioengineered platform. The company's first product, VERIS™, uses the same core technology in a format that can be prescribed and sent home with patients. Together, APISand VERIS™ give clinicians a comprehensive toolkit, which enables in-office treatment of a broader patient population while extending care continuity beyond the clinic.About SweetBioFounded in 2015, SweetBiois a Memphis-based biotechnology company dedicated to advancing wound care by bridging the gap between clinical performance and affordability. SweetBio’s initial products—VERIS™ and APIS—provide clinicians with a simple and effective solution to support patient recovery. Both VERIS™ and APISare powered by SweetBio’s patented combination of collagen and Manuka honey, delivering industry-leading clinical outcomes. SweetBioproducts are FDA-cleared, Medicare-covered, and supported by peer-reviewed publications. For more information visit sweetbio.com and follow along on Instagram and LinkedIn.About Resolve Medical Solutions Resolve Medical Solutions is a healthcare commercialization and distribution company specializing in the rapid introduction and scaling of innovative medical technologies across the U.S. market. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Resolve partners with emerging and established manufacturers to bring advanced solutions to providers, health systems, and patients, with a focus on advanced wound care. Resolve Medical draws on more than 30 years of combined medical device and commercialization experience to execute go-to-market strategies that drive adoption. Resolve supports partners through sales execution, reimbursement strategy, provider education, and a growing national distribution network spanning hospitals, physician practices, post-acute providers, and DME partners.

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