A new retrospective of paintings, drawings and documentary footage celebrating Chuck Connelly Opens in New York City

Chuck Connelly Signature Self Portrait by Chuck Connelly (Photo Credit: LMG Images) The Last Dinner on Noah’s Ark by Chuck Connelly (Photo Credit: LMG Images) The Wizard of Oz by Chuck Connelly (Photo Credit: LMG Images) Detail from Joyride by Chuck Connelly (Photo Credit: LMG Images)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curated by Adrienne Connelly, a new exhibition has launched in New York City - “The Journey” by Chuck Connelly (1955–2025), A Neo Expressionist Retrospective. The exhibition will be on view Tuesday through Saturday from 3:00pm to 6:00pm, or by appointment, from Thursday, March 19th through Thursday, April 16th, 2026, at 83 Leonard Street in New York City.This new exhibition offers New York audiences an opportunity to revisit the life, work and lasting impact of one of the most distinctive painters associated with the Neo Expressionist movement. Bringing together paintings, drawings and documentary footage, “The Journey” looks at Connelly’s career through the lens of both artistic ambition and personal reckoning. According to the gallery, the exhibition explores themes of turmoil, transformation and triumph, underscoring the redemptive power of creativity in the face of adversity. The presentation positions Connelly not only as a formidable painter, but as a figure whose work continues to resonate for its emotional charge, layered imagery and refusal to conform.The launch reception, attended by well-wishers, afficionados of Connelly’s work, media and VIPs experienced the artworks and also learned more about the artist through poetry readings and live performance.Born in Pittsburgh in 1955, Connelly graduated from the Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia in 1977 and later emerged as a notable force in the New York art world of the 1980s. His expressive, often theatrical paintings earned recognition alongside a generation of artists that included Julian Schnabel and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Over the course of his career, Connelly’s work was collected by major institutions, while his story also drew broader cultural attention through Martin Scorsese’s “New York Stories,” in which Nick Nolte portrayed a character based on him, and through documentary films examining both his art and complicated path.“The Journey” promises to reintroduce Chuck Connelly to longtime admirers and new audiences alike, framing his legacy through the force of the work itself. With its combination of visual art and documentary context, the exhibition offers a rare chance to experience the scale of Connelly’s vision and the depth of a career that remained uncompromising to the end.For more information, please visit www.chuckconnelly.org

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