Author Deery LuAnn announces the release of A Whirl of Wind. A Journey of Love, Faith, and Finding Yourself

A Whirl of Wind

Katrina’s search for peace and love leads her to unexpected places. A Whirl of Wind is a gripping, heartwarming story of growth, faith, and the courage.

True peace doesn’t come from anyone else. It comes from within.” — Deery LuAnn

KENDALL, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Deery LuAnn announces the release of A Whirl of Wind, the sequel to A Gust of Wind. The novel continues Katrina’s story as she tries to understand her past, build a more peaceful future, and grow in faith . The book is available in paperback, hardcover, and ebook formats, with an audiobook edition planned.Set in and around Widow’s Peak, A Whirl of Wind follows Katrina as she adjusts to a simpler life and faces questions that have stayed with her for years. She is no longer only searching for romantic love. She is also searching for stability, purpose, and a stronger relationship with God. As she reflects on loss, family history, and the life now opening before her, she begins to see that healing may require both honesty and trust.A large part of the novel centers on Katrina’s relationship with Jack. Their bond grows as they work side by side and try to understand what their future might be. Their connection is important to the story, but the novel does not focus on romance alone. It also looks at emotional recovery, spiritual direction, and the way personal change can affect an entire community. Katrina’s feelings develop slowly through shared work, prayer, and moments of uncertainty, which gives the relationship a grounded and reflective tone.One of Katrina’s most important decisions is her effort to help rebuild the church and schoolhouse in Widow’s Peak. With support from people around her, she helps move the project from idea to action. That work becomes more than a building effort. It reflects her wish to give something meaningful back to the town and to help restore a sense of shared purpose. The project also brings together family members, townspeople, and church leadership in ways that shape the rest of the story. As the work continues, the church becomes a symbol of renewal, not only for Katrina, but also for the wider community.As the novel develops, Katrina continues to rely on prayer and reflection during moments of doubt. Her faith is not presented as perfect or effortless. Instead, it grows through hardship, uncertainty, and repeated choices to keep moving forward. This gives the novel a steady spiritual thread that runs alongside its family and relationship storylines. The story returns often to the idea that peace is not found only through outside change, but through faith, patience, and trust.The title A Whirl of Wind connects directly to one of the novel’s dramatic events. During a dangerous storm, Katrina, Jack, and Matthew are forced to take shelter as wind, lightning, and heavy rain threaten the farm. The storm scene adds tension to the story, but it also works as a picture of the fear and confusion Katrina is trying to overcome. After the damage is done, neighbors and townspeople come together to help with repairs, showing the novel’s strong focus on community, cooperation, and shared faith. In that way, the title points not only to weather, but also to emotional and spiritual trial.The story also continues Katrina’s relationships with the people around her, including Uncle Tom, Matthew, Missy, and members of the Whitaker family. Their conversations and conflicts help expand the novel beyond one central romance. Family history, forgiveness, reconciliation, and belonging all play a part in Katrina’s journey. As the story moves forward, she is asked to face difficult emotions without losing compassion for others or for herself. Her efforts to help others often bring her back to her own unfinished questions.Another thread in the novel involves healing within the family. As Katrina reconnects with relatives and confronts long-held tensions, the story gives space to change that happens slowly, through difficult talks, mutual care, and renewed understanding. These scenes help show that the search for peace in the novel is not private only. It also affects how people speak to each other, forgive each other, and choose to move ahead together. The result is a story that combines personal reflection with family and community change.Deery LuAnn writes in a direct style that keeps the focus on character, feeling, and faith. A Whirl of Wind continues the Christian romance elements established in A Gust of Wind while adding new developments for Katrina, Jack, and the town around them. The novel presents love as part of a broader journey that includes inner peace, self-understanding, and spiritual renewal. Readers who appreciate stories about faith, family ties, emotional healing, and life in a close community may find these elements especially central to the book.The book also reflects themes that appear in the author’s own introduction and acknowledgments, where faith, family support, and perseverance are central. In that sense, A Whirl of Wind stands as both a continuation of Katrina’s story and a reflection of the values that shape Deery LuAnn’s writing more broadly. The manuscript presents Katrina as a woman in her thirties who is trying to understand what has been missing in her life, and it frames that search through both human love and devotion to the Lord.About The AuthorDeery LuAnn lives in Western New York with her husband, Bob, and their two cats, Max and Angel. Writing has been a longtime goal for her, alongside a full family life and a career that included administrative work in several fields. Her interests include reading, gardening, embroidery, Civil War re-enacting, movies, and family genealogy. In her fiction, she emphasizes faith, personal growth, and the importance of love, patience, and resilience.

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