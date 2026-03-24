Trim Tactics Reports Positive Patient Outcomes with Combined Derive Hair Regeneration and Scarlet Pro RF Microneedling

Results of the combined Derive + Scarlet Pro RF Microneedling for Hair Restoration at Trim Tactics

Trim Tactics, a medical aesthetics and wellness clinic in Lubbock, reports encouraging patient results following introduction of new hair restoration protocol.

Combining RF microneedling with plant-derived exosome therapy allows the clinic to provide a treatment option that many patients find accessible while still delivering visible improvements.” — Valton Cooper

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trim Tactics , a medical aesthetics and wellness clinic in Lubbock, Texas, reports encouraging patient outcomes following the introduction of a hair restoration protocol that combines Derive Hair Regeneration Treatment with Scarlet Pro radiofrequency (RF) microneedling.Hair thinning and hair loss affect millions of men and women and can result from genetics, hormonal changes, stress, inflammation, and environmental factors. Clinics across the country are exploring non-surgical approaches to support scalp health and stimulate hair growth. Trim Tactics has recently implemented a treatment protocol that pairs plant-derived exosome therapy with advanced RF microneedling technology to address these concerns.Derive Hair Regeneration Treatment utilizes plant-based exosomes designed to support scalp health and improve the environment around hair follicles. Exosomes are microscopic vesicles that help facilitate cellular communication and can support regenerative processes within the body. According to product information from the manufacturer, the plant-derived formulation is designed to help decrease inflammation, increase hydration of the scalp, and assist in removing dead cells around hair follicles, which may help support healthier hair growth.At Trim Tactics, Derive is applied topically in conjunction with Scarlet Pro RF microneedling, a device that delivers controlled radiofrequency energy through microneedles into the scalp. This process creates micro-channels in the skin while delivering heat to targeted tissue layers, which can help stimulate circulation and improve the absorption of topical regenerative products.Clinic staff report that the combined protocol has been well received by patients seeking non-surgical hair restoration options.“The goal is to support scalp health and create an environment where hair follicles can function more effectively,” said Valton Cooper of Trim Tactics. “Combining RF microneedling with plant-derived exosome therapy allows the clinic to provide a treatment option that many patients find accessible while still delivering visible improvements.”Another factor highlighted by the clinic is the cost structure of the treatment. Traditional regenerative hair procedures can be expensive for many patients. Because Derive uses plant-based exosomes rather than biologics derived from human tissue, the treatment may offer a more cost-effective alternative for individuals exploring hair restoration.“The plant-based formulation allows the clinic to offer regenerative support at a price point that can be more manageable for patients,” Cooper added. “The focus remains on delivering medically supervised treatments that prioritize safety and realistic expectations.”Patients undergoing the protocol typically receive a series of treatments, allowing practitioners to monitor scalp health and track progress over time. Early observations from the clinic suggest that improvements in hair density and scalp condition may be noticeable after multiple sessions, although results can vary based on individual health factors and the underlying causes of hair loss.Trim Tactics offers a range of medical aesthetic and wellness services in addition to hair restoration, including body contouring, skin rejuvenation treatments, and non-invasive therapies designed to support overall wellness.The clinic encourages individuals experiencing hair thinning or scalp concerns to consult with a qualified provider to determine whether regenerative treatment options may be appropriate.About Trim TacticsTrim Tactics is a medical aesthetics and wellness clinic based in Lubbock, Texas. The practice offers a range of non-surgical treatments designed to support skin health, body rejuvenation, pain management, and hair restoration using advanced technologies and regenerative therapies.

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