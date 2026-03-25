Homesage.ai Launches Browser Extension to Help Real Estate Investors Spot Deals Faster

Homesage.ai launches a Chrome extension that helps real estate investors analyze listings and spot property deals faster directly from their browser.

The new AI-powered tool brings real-time property insights directly to investors’ browsers for quicker, data-informed decisions.

Real estate investment decisions often hinge on timing and data clarity. Our new browser extension eliminates the friction between research and analysis, giving investors the confidence to act faster,” — Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage.ai.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homesage.ai today announced the launch of its new browser extension designed to help real estate investors identify promising property deals in real time.

The extension integrates directly with leading property listing websites, allowing investors to evaluate deal potential instantly without leaving the page.

Real estate investors increasingly depend on rapid access to reliable data when evaluating new opportunities. The abundance of online listings has made investment property research more time-consuming, and inaccurate or outdated information can lead to missed or unprofitable investments.

Tools that deliver accurate, real-time data at the point of search are becoming essential for investors aiming to remain competitive in the fast-moving property market.

“Real estate investment decisions often hinge on timing and data clarity. Our new browser extension eliminates the friction between research and analysis, giving investors the confidence to act faster,” said Blaze Dimov, CEO of Homesage.ai. “By delivering property insights at the moment they’re needed, this tool reflects our commitment to helping investors make informed decisions with efficiency and precision.”

The Homesage.ai browser extension works seamlessly with major U.S. real estate platforms, highlighting which properties match an investor’s target profile based on Homesage.ai’s proprietary AI models. Users can view summary metrics such as estimated market value, rental yield potential, and price-to-value ratio directly on listing pages.

Key features of the extension include:

1- Instant property analysis layered over MLS and public listing pages.

2- Data-driven indicators for equity potential, flip ROI, long-term rental and Airbnb cap rates, local market conditions, and more.

3- One-click access to complete Homesage.ai reports for deeper review.

The tool was developed in response to user feedback from professional investors and agents who use Homesage.ai’s platform for deal sourcing and valuation. Beta users reported significant time savings, citing the ability to filter opportunities more quickly and to focus attention on the highest-potential listings.

By embedding analysis tools directly into browsing experiences, Homesage.ai continues its mission to make property intelligence more accessible and actionable.

The extension complements the company’s web platform and API solutions, expanding the ecosystem of tools available to real estate professionals who rely on comprehensive property insights.

For more information about the extension and to download it,

Visit https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/dealfinder-by-homesageai/hgjfolkkhfeicbfhbbbalghlhdjakiob?authuser=1&hl=en

About Homesage.ai

HomeSage.ai is a DC-based PropTech company that leverages advanced AI to analyze and present exclusive insights on thousands of Off-market and MLS listings daily, as well as 140+ million residential properties in the U.S., empowering real estate professionals and their clients to identify the most lucrative investment opportunities in the market. The platform serves investors, realtors, lenders, contractors, IT developers, PropTech companies, and insurance providers through a comprehensive suite of AI-powered investment analysis tools, property reports, and API solutions.

For more information, visit HomeSage.ai or contact the team at contact@homesage.ai.

AI-powered Investment Analytics in One Click | Homesage.ai Chrome Extension

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