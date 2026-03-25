Mill Town Media Group Wins MUSE Creative Award for Luxury Architecture Marketing Campaign

Mill Town Media Group won a MUSE Creative Award for a digital strategy that grew visibility and web traffic, drove qualified leads, and lowered marketing costs.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mill Town Media Group, a full-service boutique digital marketing agency , has been recognized with a prestigious MUSE Creative Award for its innovative marketing and communications campaign developed for a Florida-based luxury architecture firm.The MUSE Creative Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), is a globally recognized competition celebrating excellence in creative and design industries. Each season attracts thousands of submissions from agencies, brands, and creative professionals worldwide, placing winners among a highly competitive international field. Past participants and client work represented in the competition include globally recognized brands such as Hilton, Warner Bros. Discovery – Courageous Studios, Colgate-Palmolive, Lacoste, L’ORÉAL Deutschland GmbH, DHL Express, Toyota USA, and The Coca-Cola Company (Sprite), underscoring the scale and caliber of competition.The award-winning project addressed a common challenge faced by many businesses: having a digital presence but lacking a cohesive strategy to turn it into a true growth engine. Mill Town Media Group developed an integrated digital marketing system where website design, SEO, content marketing, automation, analytics, and outreach work together to drive measurable results, transforming the client’s website from a static brochure into a dynamic business development tool that drives visibility, attracts qualified leads, generates new business, and supports long-term growth.Through this strategic, comprehensive approach, the campaign delivered measurable results, including:- 10X increase in website traffic- First-page Google rankings for high-intent searches- Prominent visibility in AI-driven search results- Qualified leads from ideal clients • 30% increase in average time on site and 16% reduction in bounce rate- 574% increase in Facebook views and 9,358% growth in website social traffic- Earned media coverage, including an editorial feature and client interview in Florida/Caribbean Architect, the official publication of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Florida, secured through strategic outreach- More than $400 per month saved by eliminating paid advertising- 90% reduction in website maintenance costs“This recognition reflects our focus on building integrated digital marketing systems that deliver both performance and efficiency,” said Paula Zalba, Owner of Mill Town Media Group. “Being recognized on a global stage makes this award especially meaningful.”Completed within a three-month timeline, the project was executed through careful planning, phased implementation, and close collaboration with the client’s in-house team, ensuring both immediate impact and long-term scalability.For more information and to view the full case study, visit: https://milltownmediagroup.com/luxury-architecture-marketing-case-study/ About Mill Town Media GroupMill Town Media Group is an award-winning, full-service boutique digital marketing agency that helps businesses transform their online presence into strategic, results-driven systems. The agency specializes in turnkey websites , SEO content, digital strategy, automation, and integrated marketing solutions designed to maximize visibility, generate qualified leads, and support long-term growth.

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