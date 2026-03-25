Wrango Unveils Outcomes-Driven Healthcare Marketing Platform Built for Speed, Scale, and Impact

New launch replaces slow, fragmented healthcare marketing infrastructure with fast, platform-agnostic activation and outcomes measurement

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare brands and agencies in the U.S. and Canada will have an easier time reaching actual Health Care Professionals (HCPs) now that Wrango announced the launch of its healthcare marketing platform today. It is designed to replace slow, fragmented, and inaccessible marketing infrastructure with fast, platform-agnostic tools powered by real-world medical data and built for measurable outcomes.According to recent IQVIA research , just 36% of HCPs say most pharmaceutical content they receive is relevant to them, down from 45% in 2023, underscoring a growing disconnect between industry outreach and the clinicians it intends to engage. Healthcare marketers currently don’t have clarity into who their marketing actually reaches and find it virtually impossible to target HCPs. And they must use a system that was not designed for modern performance requirements. Campaigns are slow to activate, insights arrive too late to act on, and measurement often stops short of real clinical or business impact. Wrango was built to address these issues.“Wrango enables us to effectively reach HCPs, which is key to growing our business,” said Alex Naccarato, Sr. Digital Integrated Marketing Specialist at Medtronic. “The speed with which we’re able to set up and iterate campaigns translates into better performance and a competitive edge.”In a recent campaign with Medtronic Canada, Wrango delivered a 25% lift in conversions among a defined Type 1 Diabetes audience, demonstrating the platform’s ability to reach verified HCP segments and measure meaningful performance impact. The campaign was supported by streamlined activation and unified reporting within a single, centralized workflow. To date, 36 agency and brand leaders have tested the beta version of Wrango’s platform.With Wrango, healthcare marketers can identify verified HCPs using real-world claims and EHR data, activate them across any ad platform, measure campaign impact against actual clinical behavior, and do it all from a single, self-serve workflow with no minimum spend required.Wrango is platform-agnostic and designed to work across existing media stacks, allowing teams to activate where it makes sense while maintaining consistent measurement and insight. The platform supports faster onboarding, simplified execution, and clearer reporting and removes friction that has historically limited innovation in healthcare marketing.Wrango uses de-identified, privacy-compliant medical data to connect what marketers run to what actually happens downstream. The platform is built to meet healthcare's regulatory requirements without sacrificing speed or flexibility.Wrango is currently working with healthcare and pharma brands and agencies, with early users leveraging the platform to improve campaign efficiency, accelerate optimization, and gain clearer insight into performance."Healthcare marketers have been forced to work with tools that are slow, fragmented, and disconnected from real outcomes," said Josh Alvernia, CEO of Wrango. "We built Wrango so teams can see exactly who they're reaching, activate faster, and tie results back to what actually happened in the real world."For more information, visit https://wrango.io/ About WrangoWrango is a healthcare marketing platform built to drive measurable outcomes. Powered by real-world claims and electronic health record data, Wrango enables pharmaceutical brands, agencies, and platforms to identify verified healthcare practitioners, activate them across any ad platform, and measure media impact against clinical behavior.Wrango replaces slow, opaque healthcare marketing workflows with fast, self-serve tools. Its platform-agnostic architecture integrates directly into existing stacks, unlocking audience creation, activation, and closed-loop measurement without minimum spend requirements.By making advanced audience intelligence and outcomes-based measurement accessible to teams of any size, Wrango helps healthcare marketers move faster, spend smarter, and prove real-world impact without compromising privacy or scale.

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