A2035 Ventures Announces License Agreement with Atherion Bioresearch for Project 777-Generated Disease Programs

Agreement advances Project 777-generated therapeutic candidates into external validation, marking an early commercial milestone for governed AI systems.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A2035 Ventures Announces Option and License Agreement with Atherion Bioresearch for Project 777-Generated Disease Programs

A2035 Ventures today announced an option and license agreement with Atherion Bioresearch, Inc. covering up to three disease programs generated by Project 777, A2035’s advanced AI technology.

The agreement advances independently reviewed therapeutic candidates into external feasibility and validation workflows, marking an early commercial milestone for Project 777-generated programs. Aggregate potential non-royalty consideration across the programs can exceed approximately $1.0 million, plus downstream royalties.

Prior to the agreement, Dr. Michael Rosol, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Atherion Bioresearch, conducted an independent feasibility and executability assessment. His review concluded the candidates were clearly specified, operationally testable, and appropriate for progression into CRO-managed validation workflows.

Project 777 is a model-agnostic AI system that generates and validates candidate solutions under continuous runtime safety checks. The system has evaluated over 1 billion candidates across 160+ domains and produced 20,220 Tier 1 outputs that passed safety and validation thresholds.

"This agreement shows that the real threshold is not just generating candidates, but producing candidates that can survive external diligence,” said TK Stohlman, founder of A2035 Ventures. “In a representative run, Project 777 evaluates millions of candidates and executes more than 500 million constraint, safety, validation, and simulation checks under continuous runtime governance and auditability. That is what makes these programs commercially usable.”

"Our review was focused on executability, scientific plausibility, and readiness for real-world validation,” said Dr. Michael Rosol, PhD. “The materials we evaluated were clearly specified, operationally testable, and consistent with feasibility-stage criteria for progression into CRO-managed validation workflows."

A2035 Ventures is advancing selective external validation and licensing while retaining ownership of the broader Project 777 platform.

Project 777: https://project777.ai

Project 777 on X: https://x.com/Project777ai

About A2035 Ventures

A2035 Ventures has built Project 777, a governed execution system designed to generate and validate real-world solutions under continuous runtime constraints. The system performs large-scale search, simulation, evaluation, and selection under enforced safety and auditability requirements.

About Atherion Bioresearch

Atherion Bioresearch, Inc. is a clinical development and translational research organization focused on advancing therapeutic programs from feasibility through clinical execution across biotechnology and pharmaceutical partners.

Media & Strategic Inquiries

TK Stohlman

Founder, A2035 Ventures

contact@project777.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.