FLEOA Congratulates Markwayne Mullin on Senate Confirmation as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) congratulates Markwayne Mullin on his confirmation by the United States Senate as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Mullin's confirmation comes at a critical time when national security is at the forefront of the American consciousness and operational challenges are at an all-time high. Mullin's confirmation is a move signaling strong, decisive leadership in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.Mullin brings a uniquely American story and a broad range of experience to the role. A successful businessman who took over his family’s plumbing company at a young age and expanded it into a thriving enterprise, Mullin has also served the American people for more than a decade in Congress, including in both the House of Representatives and the United States Senate. Known for his no-nonsense approach and his background as an accomplished mixed martial artist, Mullin is not one to back away from a fight, whether metaphorical or literal. Mullin has earned a reputation as a determined and hands-on leader who can navigate the machinery of government while keeping a cool head and a realistic outlook.Throughout his time in Congress, Mullin has been a consistent advocate for reducing government overreach, strengthening national security, and supporting the men and women of law enforcement. His focus on accountability, border security, and protecting American communities reflects the concerns federal law enforcement officers face daily.“We congratulate Secretary Mullin and look forward to working with him. His experience and commitment make him an ideal choice to head the Department of Homeland Security,” said FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman. “We are confident he will be a strong advocate for law enforcement and a decisive leader in protecting our nation from the wide range of threats we face today.”FLEOA believes in clear and unwavering commitment to law enforcement, operational effectiveness, and meaningful support for the men and women tasked with keeping America secure. The association looks forward to working with Secretary Mullin and DHS leadership to advance policies that strengthen border security, combat criminal organizations, and ensure the safety of communities across the country.In addition to its policy advocacy, FLEOA works daily to support the men and women who serve as federal law enforcement officers through legal defense programs, legislative representation, officer safety initiatives, and family support resources. As Secretary Mullin takes the helm at DHS, these efforts help ensure federal officers have a strong, unified voice and the support they need to carry out their mission of keeping the American people safe.FLEOA stands ready to support Secretary Mullin’s efforts to lead DHS with strength, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to public safety.###FLEOA serves more than 34,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

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