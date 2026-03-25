Blue Lot® Bourbon Names Darryl 'Truck' Bryant Brand Ambassador

Before making Morgantown home, Darryl "Truck" Bryant took his game to Europe as a professional basketball player. Today, he brings that same competitive drive to his role as brand ambassador for Blue Lot® Bourbon. The Certified Blue Lot® Spot™ program recognizes bars and restaurants in West Virginia aligned with the Blue Lot® Bourbon brand and game-day culture. Blue Lot® Bourbon is an ultra-premium straight bourbon whiskey made by Tailgate Spirits LLC, rooted in the tailgate culture of Morgantown, West Virginia.

Former West Virginia basketball standout and Morgantown entrepreneur to support Blue Lot®’s growth at retail and on-premise ahead of the 2026 football season

Morgantown has meant a lot to me over the years. The people here have supported me from the beginning, and I'm proud to help grow a brand that means something to this state.” — Darryl "Truck" Bryant

MORGANTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tailgate Spirits LLC, maker of Blue Lot® Bourbon, today announced the appointment of Darryl “Truck” Bryant as brand ambassador, effective immediately. In this role, Bryant will focus on Morgantown, the I-79 corridor, and northern West Virginia through retail outreach, tastings, and local market support.

Ahead of the 2026 football season, Tailgate Spirits LLC is making an aggressive push to further establish Blue Lot® as one of West Virginia’s leading ultra-premium bourbons. Bryant’s appointment is part of that effort, with a focus on stronger account support, more tastings, and greater visibility in the markets that matter most.

“Truck knows Morgantown, knows the people, and knows what this brand stands for,” said Michael Greenblatt, founder of Tailgate Spirits LLC. “We are not looking to blend in. We are building Blue Lot® where this culture lives, and Truck is the right person to help us do it.”

A NATURAL FIT

Bryant remains one of the most recognizable figures in Morgantown basketball history. Known for his physical style of play and relentless energy, he earned the nickname “Truck” from fans during a standout collegiate career.

After basketball, Bryant made Morgantown his home and built multiple businesses in the area. Today, he maintains strong ties across the local business community, including retail, hospitality, and real estate.

As brand ambassador, Bryant will make regular retail visits, support in-store tastings, appear at community events, and help strengthen Blue Lot®’s relationships with retail and on-premise accounts throughout northern West Virginia. He will also help expand the Certified Blue Lot® Spot™ program, the company’s on-premise initiative for bars and restaurants aligned with the Blue Lot® brand.

“Morgantown has meant a lot to me over the years,” said Bryant. “The people here have supported me from the beginning, and I’m proud to help grow a brand that means something to this state.”

EXPANDING A GRASSROOTS MODEL

Blue Lot® has grown through a grassroots, founder-led approach to retail development. Greenblatt, a West Virginia University alumnus, has personally led account relationships and tastings across the state since the brand’s launch. Bryant’s appointment strengthens Blue Lot®’s presence in Morgantown without changing the approach that helped build the brand.

“This brand has grown because people believed in it, supported it, and shared it,” said Greenblatt. “Truck represents that kind of connection to Morgantown, and that matters to us.”

Bryant will begin market activity immediately, with an initial focus on Morgantown retail accounts, selective on-premise placements, and pre-season brand visibility heading into the 2026 football season.

ABOUT BLUE LOT® BOURBON

Blue Lot® is an ultra-premium straight bourbon whiskey produced by Tailgate Spirits LLC. Rooted in the tailgate culture of Morgantown, West Virginia, Blue Lot® is built around a real place and a real game-day tradition. Inside the bottle is serious bourbon, sourced from Green River Distillery, built on its distinctive K13 mash bill, aged six years, selected as a single barrel, then shipped to West Virginia, where it is proofed to 100 proof with West Virginia spring water, bottled, and approved for the West Virginia Grown program.

Blue Lot® is also available in an uncut Barrel Proof expression at approximately 127 proof. The brand is available at retail locations throughout West Virginia and ships direct-to-consumer to more than 40 states through shop.tailgate-spirits.com.

Blue Lot® is a product of Tailgate Spirits LLC and is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by any university, athletic program, or collegiate organization.

Blue Lot® is currently available in two expressions:

Blue Lot® Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey — Green River Distillery K13 Mash Bill | 6 Years Aged | 100 Proof

Blue Lot® Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Barrel Proof — Green River Distillery K13 Mash Bill | 6 Years Aged | Approx. 127 Proof

ABOUT TAILGATE SPIRITS LLC

Tailgate Spirits LLC builds bourbon brands rooted in game-day culture — the places and traditions that define college football Saturdays, backed by serious bourbon in the bottle. Blue Lot® is its flagship brand. For more information, visit shop.tailgate-spirits.com. Culture, Bottled.™

EDITOR’S NOTE

Blue Lot® Bourbon is a product of Tailgate Spirits LLC. It is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by West Virginia University, the WVU Alumni Association, WVU Athletics, or any collegiate athletic organization. Darryl “Truck” Bryant appears in his personal capacity as a private citizen and brand ambassador for Tailgate Spirits LLC. His participation does not imply endorsement by any university, athletic program, or institution.

Certified Blue Lot® Spot™ #bluelotbourbon #tailgate-spirits #gofor6

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