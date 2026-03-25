Western Specialty Contractors Completes Sheet Metal Project at St. Pius X High School

St. Pius X High School

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Specialty Contractors’ Kansas City Sheet Metal branch has completed an $87,635 sheet metal project at St. Pius X High School in Kansas City, MO.

Working as a subcontractor, Western installed copper fascia, coping, gravel stop, gutters and downspouts as part of the school’s weight room project. Designed by LaTona Architects, the project required precision craftsmanship to ensure both durability and a high-quality finished appearance.

Despite multiple rain delays, Western’s crew maintained progress and safely completed the project ahead of schedule and within budget. Coordination was also required to work around the school’s active summer football practices, ensuring materials and equipment were positioned without disrupting student activities.

“This project was especially rewarding because of the environment we were working in,” said Abigail Jackson of Western Specialty Contractors. “Seeing the students take pride in their school and get excited about the improvements being made made all the hard work worthwhile.”

The project began on May 29, 2025, and was completed on July 20, 2025. Western finished the work ahead of schedule and within budget to the satisfaction of St. Pius X High School.

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