SpamRescue Launches to Recover Leads and Customer Emails from Spam Folders, Automatic, Secure, AI-Free

SpamRescue monitors spam folders across multiple mailboxes automatically, securely, and without AI — rescuing leads and customer emails before they disappear.

SpamRescue solves a critical problem affecting SMB — securely monitoring spam folders across multiple mailboxes to promote customer messages to the Inbox.

A customer emails you, gets no reply. Your sales or support team has no idea the email existed. And no one wants the new IT person to be reading C-Suite inboxes.” — Wayland Bruns, CEO at CompanionLink Software

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CompanionLink Software has launched SpamRescue , a new SaaS tool that automatically monitors spam folders across multiple email accounts and surfaces legitimate client emails for review. The product addresses a gap that standard email clients have never filled — no version of Outlook, Thunderbird, or web-based Gmail gives small businesses a practical way to monitor spam across multiple mailboxes without logging into each one individually."Every small business owner I know has the same problem," said Wayland Bruns, CEO of CompanionLink Software. "A customer emails you, gets no reply. Maybe they leave a bad review. Your sales or support team has no idea the email existed. Your IT team has no time to open 6 mailboxes every day and scan hundreds of spam messages to find the 2-3 customer messages. And no one wants the new IT person to be reading C-Suite inboxes."Spam filters are built to protect against a broad problem, and do not understand how a client message differs from the mountain of spam. A legitimate client lead will land in spam because of the client's sender reputation, a new domain, links and wording in the message. The client does not receive any mailbox warning, but the SMB team never sees the email. The entire business relationship can die before it starts.SpamRescue connects to any IMAP-compatible mailbox — including Gmail, Zoho, Outlook, and Yahoo — and automatically scans spam folders up to 4 times daily. Messages are scored using customizable keyword rules and sender trust signals. Likely client emails surface in a single consolidated queue across all connected accounts. Users can rescue, delete, or hide each message in a single view, without opening individual mailboxes. An AI tool would read full email bodies to score them — slow, costly, insecure and unnecessary. Keywords unique to the business can surface and promote customer correspondence in a microsecond.The product includes a Helper Accounts feature that allows small business owners to assign a staff member to monitor spam folders. Built with security in mind, the team member cannot read any email and can delete or promote based only on sender and title information. This ensures that normal company business and C-Suite secrets are never exposed to the helper. For security reasons, SpamRescue does not read or store email body content — only subject lines and sender information are used for scoring. No AI is involved in message processing, so messages cannot be leaked to marketing, and no email data is shared with third parties.SpamRescue is available now at SpamRescue.com . A free plan covers one mailbox with manual scanning. The Starter plan at $19 per month supports three mailboxes with twice-daily automatic scans. The Professional plan at $49 per month covers 10 mailboxes, 4 daily scans, 90 days of message history, and access to the Helper Account. All paid plans include a free trial — no credit card required to start.About CompanionLink SoftwareCompanionLinkSoftware, Inc. is a pioneer developer of data synchronization and productivity solutions. For more than 30 years, CompanionLink has helped professionals connect Contacts, Calendars, Tasks, and Notes across PCs, mobile devices, and cloud services. CompanionLink products are designed for reliability, long-term use, and real-world business workflows. Learn more at https://www.companionlink.com https://www.dejaoffice.com , and https://spamrescue.com

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