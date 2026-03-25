Kansas Signs School Phone Ban HB 2299 Into Law — NuKase Is Compliant and Ready To Help Schools go Phone-Free

Kansas Schools Have Until September 2026 to Comply With the New Bell to Bell Phone Ban — the NuKase Offers a Fully Compliant Phone-Free Classroom Solution

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2299 into law on March 19, 2026, establishing a statewide bell-to-bell cell phone ban for all K–12 public schools and accredited private schools effective September 1, 2026. With the start of the 2026–2027 school year serving as the compliance deadline, Kansas districts are now identifying solutions to meet the phone-free schools mandate. NuGerm has announced that its NuKase 4.0 — a lockable phone case built exclusively for K–12 schools and deployed in hundreds of districts nationwide — is fully compliant with HB 2299 and available for deployment ahead of the deadline. Kansas HB 2299 : Phone-Free Schools and Bell-To-Bell EnforcementHB 2299 passed with strong bipartisan support — 32–4 in the Senate and 84–39 in the House — and requires all Kansas public school districts and accredited private schools to adopt written policies restricting student use of personal electronic communication devices during the school day. Covered devices include cell phones, tablets, smartwatches, computers, wireless headphones, and earbuds. Policies must mandate that devices be stored in an inaccessible location from the first bell to the last and must outline consequences for violations.Governor Kelly framed the phone-free schools bill as a public health measure at the signing, citing measurable impacts of smartphones and social media on student mental health, including rising rates of depression and anxiety among teens. Speaker of the House Dan Hawkins described the law as an essential step toward reducing classroom distractions and improving student engagement statewide.NuKase 4.0: Built for HB 2299 ComplianceThe NuKase 4.0 is a military-grade polycarbonate phone case featuring a reinforced magnetic lock bar that cannot be bypassed with pins, tools, or manual force. A frosted finish on both sides confirms that a phone is secured inside without exposing screen content, enabling visual compliance checks without invasive device inspections. Students retain possession of the locked device throughout the school day, satisfying HB 2299’s requirement that phones be stored in an inaccessible location — while eliminating school liability for confiscated or stored devices.The case locks with a single-finger slide and unlocks in seconds via a handheld or wall-mounted magnetic detacher positioned at school entry and exit points. It requires no special cleaning supplies, absorbs no odor or liquid, and is engineered to withstand daily drops, backpack compression, and locker impacts. NuGerm reports that the product carries a full 3-year warranty with no subscription fees or annual renewal costs, and that over 145,000 units have been deployed across schools nationwide, with compliance rates above 95 percent.Because students keep possession of their devices at all times, the NuKase requires no dedicated storage rooms, lockboxes, or additional school infrastructure — a practical advantage for districts implementing the mandate without dedicated state funding. The one-time purchase model means districts budget once and remain covered under warranty for three full years.Implementation Support IncludedNuGerm provides a structured deployment framework to support phone-free classroom implementation, covering policy development, staff preparation, case distribution and tracking, unlocking station placement, and pre-launch communication templates for staff, parents, and students. The framework is designed so that teachers are not responsible for unlocking devices or enforcing compliance — non-compliance is referred directly to administration, keeping classroom instruction uninterrupted.Sample Units Available Ahead of September 1 DeadlineKansas HB 2299 takes effect September 1, 2026. Complimentary NuKase sample units and demos are available for school evaluations at www.NuGerm.com or by contacting NuGerm at Info@NuGerm.com or 1-(561)-462-2041.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.