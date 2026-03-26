Marilyn Suey, Founder of The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors, to Host 'The Longevity Blueprint for Women' in San Ramon

The Team at The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors

Living longer is a gift. Planning for it is a strategy.” — Marilyn Suey

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women in the Bay Area are living longer than previous generations, but extended lifespans bring complex financial and healthcare challenges that many are unprepared to face. Rising costs for medical care, long-term care, and retirement living are forcing women to rethink traditional planning strategies that affect their health and their wealth.“Living longer is a gift. Planning for it is a strategy,” said Marilyn Suey, wealth manager and president of The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors , which will host a complimentary “Lunch & Learn” titled “ The Longevity Blueprint for Women | Health, Wealth & Independence in the Bay Area” on Friday, April 17 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 6101 Bollinger Canyon Road, 3rd Floor Conference Room in San Ramon 94583, in the same building as Flourish Café.The event welcomes women from Danville, Alamo, Lafayette, Pleasanton, Livermore, Walnut Creek, and surrounding Bay Area communities who want to better understand the rising cost of healthcare, plan for long-term care, and maintain independence in later years.Attendance is free, but space is limited. To register, call 925-219-0080 or click on this link Designed as an informative and empowering session, the event will focus on helping women make confident decisions about aging well—financially, physically, and emotionally.“Women today are living longer than ever before, but with that longevity comes important questions about how to fund healthcare, maintain independence, and preserve the lifestyle they’ve worked so hard to build,” said Suey. “This event is about giving women the clarity and strategies they need to live longer—and live well.”Suey emphasized that planning for longevity is no longer optional, but essential.“Many women are so focused on building their careers, supporting their families, or navigating life transitions that they don’t always have the time or resources to plan for the later stages of life,” she said. “But the cost of healthcare and long-term care can significantly impact financial security. With the right planning, women can preserve their independence, safeguard their assets, and make decisions with confidence instead of urgency.”During the interactive session, attendees will learn:• Simple habits that support healthy aging and vitality with real-life stories• How lifestyle choices today can help delay or reduce future care needs• The difference between living longer vs. living well• The real cost of long-term care in the Bay Area• Why your future healthcare expenses can quietly become one of your largest risks• The impact of waiting too long to plan• What Medicare does NOT cover• The hidden gap in many retirement plans• Common misconceptions that lead to avoidable costly surprisesParticipants will also have the opportunity to ask questions and discuss real-life concerns in a supportive, educational environment.About Marilyn Suey and The Diamond Group Wealth AdvisorsMarilyn Suey is more than a wealth advisor—she is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERprofessional and an experienced guide for women navigating the many financial and emotional transitions of life. As Founder and CEO of The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors, Marilyn has spent over two decades helping women, families, business owners, and professionals build wealth, increase confidence, and gain clarity.What sets Marilyn apart is not just her experience, but her compassion. She takes the time to listen—understanding each client’s story, responsibilities, dreams, and the pivotal moments that shape their lives. She understands that wealth is about more than money—it’s about freedom, family, purpose, and the ability to live life on your own terms.Throughout her career, Marilyn has supported women through critical life stages: building careers, launching businesses, becoming primary earners, navigating divorce or widowhood, caring for aging parents, preparing for retirement, and redefining their next chapter. Her approach blends wisdom with empathy, empowering women to make clear, confident decisions during times that can feel uncertain or overwhelming.For over two decades, The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors has worked with independent, savvy and accomplished women—including business owners, healthcare professionals, and C-level executives—helping them design a financial life that supports their goals at every stage. The firm focuses on building lasting wealth, optimizing taxes, and helping clients remain confidently in control of their financial future.DISCLOSURE:Marilyn Suey is a Registered Representative with, and Securities and Retirement Plan Consulting Program advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, member FINRA/SIPC. Other advisory services offered through Mariner Independent Advisor Network, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Mariner Independent Advisor Network, LLC and The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors are separate entities from LPL Financial. CA Insurance License #0E01981.

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