Author Bryson Hendricks Shares Story of Resilience in New Memoir Don’t Miss: A Small-Town Boy’s Victory Over Adversity

A heartfelt account of loss and reinvention, Bryson Hendricks shares how community, faith, and music helped him rebuild purpose and inspire others.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local author and musician Bryson Hendricks has just released his deeply moving memoir, Don’t Miss: A Small-Town Boy's Victory Over Adversity , a heartfelt coming-of-age story about faith, family, community—and discovering purpose after life-altering loss.Set in a small Iowa town where childhood meant kickball, bicycles, and soda pop, the book chronicles Bryson’s early years growing up in his family’s machine shop, learning through hands-on exploration and hard work. That innocence is shattered by a devastating accident in which Bryson loses several fingers from one hand—an injury that reshapes his physical abilities, identity, and future.What follows is not just a story of recovery, but of reinvention.With warmth, humor, and unforgettable characters, Hendricks shares how he rebuilt confidence step by step, supported by his family, faith, and community—and how music unexpectedly became a path forward. Learning to play and perform despite his injury, Bryson transformed pain into purpose, eventually becoming a performing artist with the Hendricks Band “Don’t Miss” is ultimately a story about resilience: not what we lose, but how we rise.“This book is about learning not to let one moment define your entire life,” Hendricks says. “Adversity can become the very thing that teaches us who we really are.”Bryson Hendricks is available for interviews and in-studio appearances. He is also actively seeking opportunities for book signings, community appearances, and library placement, and welcomes inquiries from retailers, librarians, and event coordinators interested in featuring his story.About the BookDon’t Miss: A Small-Town Boys Victory Over Adversity is now available for purchase on Amazon, and additional information can be found on the author’s website at: https://dontmisshelpinghands.com/ About the Hendricks BandThe Hendricks Band is a NE Florida based cover band that plays upbeat favorites that span from the 1960s to the 1990s. They can perform as a duo or full four-member band. They play locally in St. Augustine and throughout St. Johns County and are available for booking.

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