Vantage LED Integrates with Critical Alert Platforms to Save Lives through Outdoor & Indoor Digital LED via SM Infinity.

Many organizations like schools already use a critical event management platform.

Vantage LED is leveraging SM Infinity to help organizations integrate their displays with 3rd party critical alert platforms for on-demand safety alerts.

We saw an opportunity for our displays to not only deliver information, but become a part of these critical alert systems to help save lives.”” — Yuusuke Arimura, CEO

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage LED and SM Infinity brought online Digital LED control to the masses and pioneered direct emergency alerts through FEMA’s I.P.A.W.S., disrupting the Digital LED industry for the better. They’re blazing trails again with the announcement of their Critical Mass Alerts feature through SM Infinity, turning outdoor and indoor digital displays into powerful custom alert channels.This new capability allows SM Infinity powered outdoor or indoor displays to become expanded alert channels directly within major critical event management & alert platforms for lockdowns, fire, weather, and other custom safety alerts. Outdoor and indoor LED message centers are not widely connected to these systems but Vantage LED set out to change that.“These platforms help organizations like schools plan for critical situations, and provide the tools to respond.” explained Yuusuke Arimura, CEO for Vantage LED, “We saw an opportunity for our displays to not only deliver information, but become a part of these critical alert systems to help save lives.”Because SM Infinity is a cloud-based system, Vantage LED can work with online platforms like, Everbridge, CrisisGo, AlertUs, Raptor Technologies, and Audio Enhancement to ensure compatibility and integration. According to Mr. Arimura, the integration was a natural feature to bring to market.“Our dealers and display owners trust us to provide the best product and user experience.” He stated, “The majority of them use SM Infinity for content management, so immediately we can benefit a large number of existing customers, and new customers looking to invest in digital LED.”To setup this feature, Vantage LED helps coordinate with the display owners, local dealers, and the alert platform. Once it’s setup, display owners have their SM Infinity powered display(s) added as a new alert/notification channel directly in their alert platform. No extra hardware required.When a critical event occurs, SM Infinity immediately overrides all content on the connected display(s) and begins playing the alert in large, easy to read text. When the alert is cancelled, the normal content begins playing.“The person controlling the content for digital signage isn’t always the one who controls critical alerts.” explained Josie Salitrero, National Sales Manager for Vantage LED, “This feature lets customers manage day-to-day content within SM Infinity, but with critical alerts sent directly through the alert platform; a win-win situation for everyone.”This new feature is available for new displays and existing displays running SM Infinity. Many organizations like schools, government, and other community based organizations already use an alert platform for critical events and notifications, so it’s an easy choice to make. For those new to indoor or outdoor digital signage, this is a great way to get in the game while offering huge benefits to both display owners, and the community.“We're one of the only LED display suppliers integrated with the platforms many schools already use.” stated Salitrero, “We’re excited to see it grow and utilized to help provide safety for the communities these organizations serve.”According to the Vantage LED website, expanding supported platforms is planned and interested parties are invited to reach out directly for more information.

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