Local Holistic Practitioner Introduces 30-Day Guided Healing Journey eBook for Mind, Body & Energy Balance

Local practitioner Kateryna Armenta holds her new book “30 Days of Transformative Holistic Healing” in Panama City, Florida.

New 30-day guided healing eBook helps readers regulate the nervous system, restore balance, and support mind, body, and energy through daily practices.

Healing doesn’t happen in parts. When the body feels safe, the entire system begins to shift—mind, body, energy, and nervous system together.” — Kateryna Armenta

FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kateryna Armenta, a local sound healing and Reiki practitioner known for her integrative approach to wellness, is thrilled to announce the release of her new eBook, 30 Days of Transformative Holistic Healing . Available starting March 25 on Amazon, this guided journey is designed to help readers reconnect with their mind, body, and energy in a practical, daily format.Kateryna Armenta, who leads Harmonics of Life—a holistic wellness practice in the Florida Panhandle—has created this eBook for those seeking a gentle, accessible way to support their nervous system, release stored tension, and find balance through holistic practices.“Every day, we carry stress and imbalance in our energy field before it ever manifests physically,” says Kateryna. “This book is about giving people simple, daily tools to help their entire system heal, rather than just addressing symptoms.”The 30-day guide includes a blend of nervous system regulation techniques, energy-based practices, and emotional release exercises. Each day offers a new practice to help readers gently shift into a state of healing and balance.In addition to the eBook launch, Kateryna will be hosting a small-group guided journey in April, allowing participants to experience the practices in community through weekly gatherings and cacao ceremonies.30 Days of Transformative Holistic Healing will be available on Amazon starting March 25, 2026.For more information, visit: www.harmonicsoflife.com Pre-order on Amazon: amzn.to/4sgwG9C

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