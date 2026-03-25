Local Holistic Practitioner Introduces 30-Day Guided Healing Journey eBook for Mind, Body & Energy Balance
New 30-day guided healing eBook helps readers regulate the nervous system, restore balance, and support mind, body, and energy through daily practices.
Kateryna Armenta, who leads Harmonics of Life—a holistic wellness practice in the Florida Panhandle—has created this eBook for those seeking a gentle, accessible way to support their nervous system, release stored tension, and find balance through holistic practices.
“Every day, we carry stress and imbalance in our energy field before it ever manifests physically,” says Kateryna. “This book is about giving people simple, daily tools to help their entire system heal, rather than just addressing symptoms.”
The 30-day guide includes a blend of nervous system regulation techniques, energy-based practices, and emotional release exercises. Each day offers a new practice to help readers gently shift into a state of healing and balance.
In addition to the eBook launch, Kateryna will be hosting a small-group guided journey in April, allowing participants to experience the practices in community through weekly gatherings and cacao ceremonies.
30 Days of Transformative Holistic Healing will be available on Amazon starting March 25, 2026.
For more information, visit: www.harmonicsoflife.com
Pre-order on Amazon: amzn.to/4sgwG9C
Kateryna Armenta
Harmonics of Life
+1 850-601-8660
katerynaarmenta@harmonicsoflife.com
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