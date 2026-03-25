ATLANTA ACTIVISTS ANNOUNCE GLOBAL CALL FOR DESIGN CONCEPTS ON PROPOSED 2,024‑FOOT GLOBAL PEACE TOWER

John R Naugle created this Global Peace Tower design option

Let's Design and Build Architectural Icon of the PEACE Millennium!

We can help the world get smarter by honoring GREAT peacebuilders like GANDHI, KING, and CARTER.” — John R Naugle

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A grassroots peace‑advocacy group, ATLANTA: City of Peace Inc (ACP), has issued an international call for conceptual design proposals for **The Global Peace Tower (GPT)** — a proposed 2,024‑foot (approximately 700‑meter) international architectural landmark envisioned as a defining symbol of the Peace Millennium (Years 2000–3000). ACP is inviting architects, designers, and world‑class firms to submit visionary concepts for what could become one of the most significant peace‑themed structures of the modern era. Founder **John R. Naugle** emphasized the organization’s inclusive approach, noting, “Good ideas can come from anywhere and everywhere.”An International Landmark With Global ImpactEstimated to cost $1–2 billion, the proposed design‑build project seeks to position Atlanta as a beacon of peace, unity, and human progress. ACP has identified an ideal development partner capable of providing full project funding. To advance to that stage, the organization is seeking a compelling, world‑class architectural concept and leadership to create a pitch‑ready presentation from the selected designer or firm.The Global Peace Tower is envisioned as a monumental expression of humanity’s shared aspiration for world peace. ACP’s leadership has articulated a bold vision: WE HAVE A DREAM that the GPT will inspire our Global Family for generations to come and uplift the dream with ATLANTA: City of Peace becoming a Global Capital of Peace.”Design Inspiration: A City in the ForestAtlanta is often referred to as “the city in the forest” due to its extensive tree canopy. ACP encourages designers to draw inspiration from this identity. One suggested creative direction imagines the tower as a **New‑Millennium Tree of Life** which will symbolize growth, renewal, and global interconnectedness.###**Submission Guidelines**Interested designers are invited to submit:- **GPT concept design jpg images**- **General strategies for ‘closing’ on $1-2B in funding**- **Name, company, and contact information**NOTE: There is no deadline on this RFP. Send JPG design images, succinct responses and pitches in the body of an email to: atlpeace2001@gmail.com### **About ATLANTA: City of Peace, Inc.**ATLANTA: City of Peace, Inc. is an organization dedicated to advancing peace, justice, and global unity through public education, storytelling, and civic engagement. ACP develops projects, programs, and campaigns that promote the ideal of Peace On Earth and highlight Atlanta’s historic and contemporary role in global peace movements.

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