Some City of Lawrence utility customers receive incorrect bills
The City believes this issue has affected approximately 5,000 customers — only those who received a printed utility bill dated March 16, 2026.
The City of Lawrence is working with our bill print vendor to investigate and resolve the issue, and we anticipate getting corrected bills printed and mailed this week. In the interim, we recommend everyone use the online customer portal to view their correct bill: utilitybilling.lawrenceks.gov. All information in the online customer portal is correct. The printing error will not affect auto payment amounts, which are pulled from the online portal.
- If you do not have already an account for the online customer portal, you can follow the steps on our website to create one: lawrenceks.gov/utility-billing/mymeter.
- If you do not have an online customer portal account and do not want to set one up, then you can email the utility billing team to get a copy of your correct bill before it is mailed to you: utilitybilling@lawrenceks.gov.
While the incorrect utility bills included customer name, account number, and bill amount information, that is not enough for people unaffiliated with the customer’s account to gain access to it. Please be assured your utility billing account is secure.
- The City does not release any account information unless the customer has the social security number or tax ID on file for the account. That information is not included on the bill.
- To access the online account, the customer needs to use their email and password, which is not included on the bill.
Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov
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