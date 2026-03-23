Some City of Lawrence utility customers receive incorrect bills

City of Lawrence utility billing customers with a utility bill dated March 16, 2026, may have incorrectly received a print bill that is meant for another customer. The incorrect bill would have a different name and address on the top of the document.

The City believes this issue has affected approximately 5,000 customers — only those who received a printed utility bill dated March 16, 2026.

The City of Lawrence is working with our bill print vendor to investigate and resolve the issue, and we anticipate getting corrected bills printed and mailed this week. In the interim, we recommend everyone use the online customer portal to view their correct bill: utilitybilling.lawrenceks.gov. All information in the online customer portal is correct. The printing error will not affect auto payment amounts, which are pulled from the online portal.