Caller ID Reputation® Announces the Appointment of Shawn Stiffler as Chief Revenue Officer

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caller ID Reputation (CIDR) , a call optimization platform that helps enterprises manage their reputation and calling operations, announced the promotion of Shawn Stiffler to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) today.In his new role, Stiffler will lead CIDR 's revenue organization, overseeing the full customer journey from sales, go-to-market execution, onboarding, customer success, and expansion, as well as operational infrastructure and strategic partnerships as the company scales.Stiffler brings extensive experience in enterprise technology sales, telecommunications, and go-to-market leadership. Since joining CIDR, he has played a key role in helping multiple organizations understand and manage the growing complexity of outbound calling reputation in today’s communications ecosystem.Businesses across industries continue to primarily rely on the phone channel for customer communication. However, evolving carrier analytics, call labeling, and regulatory expectations regularly make it difficult for legitimate calls to reach these consumers. CIDR helps organizations gain visibility into how their calls appear across networks and devices and take informed steps to improve caller ID reputation over time, supporting optimization efforts for outbound communications.“We’re excited to welcome Shawn as our newest executive and Chief Revenue Officer to help scale our infrastructure, product, and customer journey,” said Joe Alcaraz, CEO of Caller ID Reputation. “Shawn has played a significant role in our growth over the years, working closely with our team and product to drive meaningful operational scale. He has helped build and support large, high-performing teams leveraging automation, intelligence, and compliance-driven systems, and we believe that same experience will be critical as we continue to scale and protect our customers.”“Alongside John Budd, our visionary, and Steven Mills, a proven technical leader from LiveVox and prior ventures, we’ve assembled a team that has built and scaled in this space before. Together, we are focused on developing the infrastructure and intelligence layer needed to protect the integrity of customer communication in an increasingly complex phone ecosystem,” Alcaraz said.As CRO, Stiffler will focus on scaling CIDR's revenue engine end-to-end by strengthening sales execution, optimizing customer lifecycle operations, expanding strategic partnerships across the telecommunications ecosystem, and ensuring businesses see measurable outcomes from the platform.“Voice remains one of the most important channels for businesses to connect with customers,” said Shawn Stiffler, Chief Revenue Officer at CIDR. “But trust in the phone channel has been challenged by fraud, call labeling, and evolving carrier policies. CIDR provides the visibility organizations need to understand how their numbers are perceived and take proactive steps to improve outcomes. I'm excited to help more businesses restore trust in their outbound communications — and to build the team and systems at CIDR that make that possible at scale.”Caller ID Reputation provides continuous scanning capabilities that help businesses detect changes in their caller ID labels at regular intervals across major carriers, analytics engines, and mobile operating systems. This visibility allows organizations to identify reputation issues early and respond with data-driven remediation strategies.“Shawn’s leadership has helped many organizations navigate that change, and his passion for representing the voice of both the customer and the industry has always stood out,” Alcaraz added. I can’t wait to see where this goes.”Stiffler’s appointment comes at a time when enterprises are placing even greater emphasis on protecting brand trust, maintaining compliant dialing practices, and improving customer engagement through the phone channel.About Caller ID ReputationWith over 45 million flags identified to date, Caller ID Reputation (CIDR) is the industry's original and only fully integrated call optimization tool offering a reputation monitoring and remediation platform. CIDR is partnered with more data providers than any other service and provides a comprehensive platform that offers organizations visibility into how their outbound calls are labeled, powered by data from major carriers, analytics engines, and call-blocking apps across both Android and iOS.By continuously scanning at regular intervals, CIDR helps businesses optimize outbound success and customer experience (CX) by identifying, understanding, and addressing caller ID reputation issues from dial to answer.Backed by data, built for compliance, and trusted by carriers, CIDR offers lead list screening, automated flag monitoring and remediation, customizable analytics dashboards, and daily alerts for holistic and proactive reputation management.

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