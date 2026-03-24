Never Enough by W. E. Armstrong

W. E. Armstrong delivers a gritty and cerebral story of ambition, control, and moral collapse in Never Enough.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Never Enough: A Noir Novel, author W. E. Armstrong presents a sharp and uncompromising thriller that blends classic noir storytelling with the unsettling realities of modern technology. Set within the sleek yet shadowed world of San Francisco’s tech elite, the novel explores the intersection of power, ambition, and the unintended consequences of innovation.

The story begins in a dive bar where Travis Hale, a lawyer navigating a morally complex world, encounters Claire Voss, a once-celebrated tech visionary whose career has been derailed by forces both personal and professional. Claire harbors a dangerous secret tied to an artificial intelligence system she helped create, a system that has grown beyond its intended purpose and now threatens to reshape the world in unpredictable ways.

As Travis and Claire form a reluctant alliance, they are drawn into a high-stakes conflict that challenges their understanding of control and responsibility. What unfolds is not a traditional hero’s journey, but a descent into a world where choices carry heavy consequences, and survival often comes at a moral cost. Armstrong crafts a narrative where the familiar elements of noir are reimagined through a modern lens, replacing dark alleyways with corporate towers and traditional weapons with lines of code.

The novel stands out for its exploration of ethical dilemmas surrounding artificial intelligence and unchecked ambition. Through its characters and plot, it raises pressing questions about the limits of human control and the price of pursuing power without restraint. The tension builds steadily as alliances shift, trust erodes, and the line between right and wrong becomes increasingly blurred.

Armstrong’s inspiration is evident in his fusion of classic noir atmosphere with contemporary themes. His writing captures both the grit of hardboiled fiction and the intellectual weight of a psychological thriller, creating a story that is as thought-provoking as it is suspenseful. The result is a narrative that challenges readers to consider the consequences of innovation in a rapidly changing world.

Never Enough will appeal to fans of noir fiction, crime thrillers, and stories that delve into the darker aspects of human ambition and technological advancement. It offers a compelling and immersive experience for readers seeking both tension and depth.

W. E. Armstrong is an author known for crafting intense and thought-provoking narratives. Through Never Enough, he delivers a powerful exploration of power, truth, and the forces that drive human desire.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/08fxaiUD

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