State of Disclosure Unleashes a High Stakes Thriller of Power, Secrets, and Extraterrestrial Truth

State of Disclosure by Pat O'Brien

Pat O'Brien delivers a gripping political and sci-fi thriller where a hidden agenda, a rogue military force, and a determined president collide.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pat O'Brien presents a bold and electrifying narrative in State of Disclosure, a techno-thriller that fuses political intrigue with the mystery of non-human intelligence. Set against the backdrop of government secrecy and global uncertainty, the novel delivers a fast-paced and thought-provoking story that challenges what we believe about power, truth, and control.

The story begins with a shocking event when a mysterious craft crashes into a quiet forest in New York. Sheriff Donovan Parker arrives expecting a routine emergency response, but quickly finds himself entangled in something far more dangerous. Within hours, a rogue military unit takes control of the crash site, silencing witnesses and detaining the sheriff, turning a local incident into a national crisis.

As the situation escalates, the focus shifts to President Alexander Peterson, who finds himself confronting a powerful and deeply embedded force known as the Directorate. This shadow organization has allegedly concealed the existence of non-human intelligence for decades, operating beyond the reach of public accountability. When a viral video exposes part of the truth, it ignites a global reaction and sets the stage for a confrontation that could redefine humanity’s understanding of its place in the universe.

At the heart of State of Disclosure is a battle between transparency and control. President Peterson must navigate political pressure, constitutional threats, and internal betrayal while deciding whether to uphold the status quo or reveal a truth that could alter the course of history. The novel explores the cost of secrecy and the courage required to challenge entrenched systems of power.

O'Brien’s inspiration reflects a fascination with government transparency, advanced technology, and the enduring question of whether humanity is alone. By blending elements of political drama with speculative science fiction, he creates a narrative that feels both timely and expansive.

This book will appeal to readers who enjoy high-tension thrillers with complex plots and global stakes. Fans of political fiction and science-driven mysteries will find themselves drawn into its layered storytelling and relentless pace. The combination of suspense, conspiracy, and philosophical inquiry makes it a compelling read from beginning to end.

Pat O'Brien delivers a powerful and immersive experience in State of Disclosure, offering a story that is as entertaining as it is thought-provoking. It stands as a gripping exploration of truth, power, and the consequences of revelation.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/06BgeFdE

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