Ohio State Launches Clinical Trial for Promising New Treatment for Acute Pancreatitis in Dogs

Study could transform care for a leading cause of hospitalizations in pets and people

Our dogs are more than just pets. They are members of our family. Canine acute pancreatitis is often a painful, life-threatening diagnosis that can leave them hospitalized for days, or worse.” — Gabi Hanna,

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acute pancreatitis is a painful, life-threatening condition that affects an estimated 1.8 million dogs and accounts for more than 330,000 hospital admissions in humans each year in the United States. A new clinical trial is now enrolling canine patients, offering hope for improving treatment.Lamassu Pets, the veterinary division of Lamassu Biotech , and The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine Blue Buffalo Veterinary Clinical Trials Office ( BBVCTO ) have begun testing a canine-specific application of RABI-767, a novel therapeutic targeting acute pancreatitis, a life-threatening condition that currently has no effective treatments in either human or veterinary medicine. The drug is also being studied in human clinical trials. The trial, which is supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), involves a single injection of the drug delivered directly around the pancreas. The therapy aims to mitigate symptoms, reduce complications and protect against organ failure.“For dog owners, this trial provides an opportunity to contribute to insights that could lead to breakthroughs benefiting both pets and people,” said Adam Rudinsky, DVM, associate professor in Ohio State’s Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences. “This clinical trial targeting acute pancreatitis in dogs is crucial for advancing veterinary care and improving human health through translational medicine.”The trial aims to provide insights into potential treatment and dosing strategies for dogs with acute pancreatitis. Supported in part by a National Institutes of Health One Health grant, the study also aims to advance translational research between human and veterinary medicine, given the lack of effective treatments for both.“Our dogs are more than just pets. They are members of our family. Canine acute pancreatitis is often a painful, life-threatening diagnosis that can leave them hospitalized for days, or worse,” said Gabi Hanna, MD, CEO of Lamassu Biotech. “The veterinarians at Ohio State are highly respected in their field, and this clinical trial has the potential to make a significant impact on the field of veterinary medicine. The data collected from the canine trials will also help accelerate the development of a companion treatment for humans.”Lamassu Biotech has developed RABI-767 in partnership with the Mayo Clinic. The drug has shown potential to significantly reduce mortality and morbidity associated with severe acute pancreatitis in preclinical models and has been evaluated for safety in both dogs and humans in a Phase 1 trial.“Acute pancreatitis is an area of medicine urgently in need of effective treatments,” Michael Kelly, strategic advisor to Lamassu Pets and the former President of Piedmont Animal Health, said. “RABI-767 has demonstrated promising potential for both human patients and pets, and we are confident that the results from the clinical trial at Ohio State will move us one step closer to bringing hope and healing to those affected by this condition.”Additional details about enrollment in the canine trial for RABI-767 can be found at vmc.vet.osu.edu/clinical-trials-office/current-trials About Lamassu BiotechLamassu Biotech is a private clinical stage, pioneering pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics for severe and unmet medical needs. Leading assets include SA53 a molecular targeted MDM-2 inhibitor that targets P53 wild-type cancers currently at Phase 1/2 clinical trial, and RABI-767 a lipase inhibitor at Phase 2 clinical trial. With decades of experience, Lamassu specializes in advancing transformational treatments from concept to bedside with efficiency and precision. Lamassu partners and collaborates with top-flight institutions like Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic and NIH, leveraging the best intellectual capital to accelerate the application of treatments that bring hope and healing. Learn more at LamassuBioTech.com.About The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine Blue Buffalo Veterinary Clinical Trials OfficeEstablished in 2007 and housed in The Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center (VMC), The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine Blue Buffalo Clinical Trials Office (BBVCTO) is one of the largest established and reputable clinical trials offices in the country, providing unmatched services, and overseeing over 30 to 50 clinical trials each year on client-owned animals with naturally occurring diseases. These trials drive the discovery and translation of innovative ideas. Knowledge gained from these trials has resulted in new treatments for cancer (lymphoma), heart disease, kidney disease, and more.

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