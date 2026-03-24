Following Pushback from Oregon Officials, Federal BRIC Mitigation Funding Resuming

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is providing an update on the status of Oregon’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program applications following new information issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency on March 18, 2026.

FEMA has notified states, tribal nations and territories that the agency is resuming key BRIC program activities — including project monitoring, closeout processes and pre-award reviews — if and when federal appropriations are restored. The announcement follows FEMA’s cancellation of the BRIC program in early 2025, and subsequent successful lawsuits brought by several states, including Oregon, and applies to BRIC subawards and subapplications from fiscal years 2020 through 2023.

A March 17 letter from FEMA to OEM provided a status update for Oregon’s projects. The list was not comprehensive as it included only awarded projects and selected-but-not‑funded subapplications from fiscal years 2020–2023. It should not be interpreted as a final list of future BRIC awards.

On March 23, 2026, FEMA announced that the FEMA Grants Outcomes (FEMA GO) and Non‑Disaster Grants (ND Grants) systems have been restored and are now operational for grant recipients. These systems have been inaccessible since the federal funding lapse began on February 14, 2026.

Grant recipients may now submit amendments and payment requests on all grant awards, including the BRIC program.

Because the Department of Homeland Security remains in a funding lapse, federal staff are only available to support the following grant programs:

Operation Stonegarden Grant Program

FIFA World Cup Grant Program

Countering-Unmanned Aircraft Systems Grant Program

Any amendments or payment requests requiring federal staff action will not be processed during the lapse, except for the programs named above. Please see FEMA’s Advisory and Frequently Ask Questions for additional context.

Due to the partial federal shutdown, OEM’s Mitigation Section is unable to coordinate with FEMA. However, once FEMA is fully open again, the team will reach out for clarification on Oregon BRIC projects, timelines and other questions around next steps. Subaward recipients should continue to drawdown funds based on actual expenses and submit Phase I deliverables before Phase II funding can be reviewed.

Status of Oregon BRIC Applications

FY2020

Oregon’s single awarded FY2020 project has completed implementation and is currently in closeout. No additional FY2020 projects remain under FEMA review.

FY2021

All selected FY2021 projects have been awarded and remain within their period of performance. No changes are anticipated because of FEMA’s recent program review.

FY2022

Awarded FY2022 projects continue in active implementation. FEMA’s review includes requests related to the Columbia Memorial Hospital project as well as other previously selected projects that may move forward pending federal approval. Staffing constraints due to previous the partial federal shutdown may result in administrative delays.

FY2023

Several Oregon projects were selected in FY2023 but have not yet been awarded. These subapplications will undergo additional review that may result in awards.

FY2024–2026 BRIC Funding

FEMA has confirmed that the FY2024 BRIC Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) was canceled nationwide and will be reissued with a shortened application window and potentially reduced funding levels. FEMA also intends to release BRIC NOFOs for FY2025 and FY2026, likely on a similar accelerated timeline.

Next Steps

OEM’s Mitigation Team is conducting a detailed review of FEMA’s notice and will provide updated guidance as more information becomes available. The team will continue to work closely with state, Tribal, and local partners to advance critical mitigation investments that strengthen community resilience across Oregon. Once FEMA is fully open again, the team will reach out for clarification on timelines, etc.