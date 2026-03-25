The Roofing Company Renews Bay Area Apartment Association Membership to Strengthen Multifamily Partnerships

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The Roofing Company renewed its membership with the Bay Area Apartment Association, reinforcing commitment to serving multifamily housing across Tampa.

We value the opportunity to stay connected with property management professionals and look forward to deepening our involvement.” — Matt Lentz, Owner of The Roofing Company

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Roofing Company has renewed its membership with the Bay Area Apartment Association (BAAA), reinforcing the company’s continued commitment to serving the multifamily housing industry across the greater Tampa Bay region.BAAA represents apartment communities, owners, developers, managers, suppliers and industry professionals dedicated to advancing the needs of rental housing. As a renewing member, The Roofing Company remains connected to one of the region’s leading multifamily housing associations, which provides members with access to professional education, industry events, networking opportunities and business resources throughout Tampa, Clearwater, St. Petersburg and Sarasota.The renewal reflects the company’s ongoing focus on building strong relationships with apartment owners, property managers and multifamily decision-makers who need reliable roofing partners for commercial roof replacements , repairs, storm response, and long-term property protection- like roof coatings “Renewing our membership with the Bay Area Apartment Association reflects our continued investment in the multifamily industry and in building strong relationships across Tampa Bay,” said Matt Lentz, Owner of The Roofing Company. “We value the opportunity to stay connected with property management professionals and look forward to deepening our involvement.”BAAA has a long history in the region and today represents multifamily rental housing throughout Greater Tampa Bay. The association also connects members to broader industry resources through the Florida Apartment Association and the National Apartment Association.Through its renewed membership, The Roofing Company will continue participating in opportunities that help it stay visible, informed and connected within the apartment industry while supporting the needs of multifamily properties across the market. Supplier-member resources highlighted by BAAA include networking opportunities, directory access, educational workshops and promotional opportunities.About The Roofing CompanyThe Roofing Company provides professional roofing services for residential, commercial and multifamily properties across the Tampa Bay region. Known for reliable workmanship, responsive service and long-term roofing solutions, the company helps property owners and managers protect their investments through roof replacements, repairs, storm restoration, ventilation and solar integrations. The Roofing Company is a Florida Certified Roofing Contractor (CCC1332426), BBB Accredited with an A+ rating, and an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor. Learn more about The Roofing Company at www.tampabayroofs.com

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